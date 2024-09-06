|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Udayshivakumar Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER2024 Udayshivakumar Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve BM FOR DECLARATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND REAPPOINTMENT OF MD (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024) QUATERLY RESULTS OF QUARTER END AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) REVISED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF BOARD MEETING 14112024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Udayshivakumar Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Auditor Report along with Financial Statements for year ended 31st March 2024Notice of 05th Annual General Meeting of the Company OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 05TH SEPTEMBER,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Udayshivakumar Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING FOR QUARTER ENDED RESULTS 30TH JUNE 2024 RESULTS -FINANCIAL RESULTS 30TH JUNE,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Udayshivakumar Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approve audited results for Financial year end 31st March 2024 BOARD MEETING OUTCOME (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Udayshivakumar Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for Declaration of Financial results Quarter end December 31st 2023
