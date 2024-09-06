iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd Board Meeting

52.33
(2.17%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:44:12 PM

Udayshivakumar CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Udayshivakumar Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER2024 Udayshivakumar Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve BM FOR DECLARATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND REAPPOINTMENT OF MD (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024) QUATERLY RESULTS OF QUARTER END AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) REVISED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF BOARD MEETING 14112024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
Udayshivakumar Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Auditor Report along with Financial Statements for year ended 31st March 2024Notice of 05th Annual General Meeting of the Company OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 05TH SEPTEMBER,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Udayshivakumar Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING FOR QUARTER ENDED RESULTS 30TH JUNE 2024 RESULTS -FINANCIAL RESULTS 30TH JUNE,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Udayshivakumar Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approve audited results for Financial year end 31st March 2024 BOARD MEETING OUTCOME (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Udayshivakumar Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for Declaration of Financial results Quarter end December 31st 2023

Udayshivakumar: Related News

Udayshivakumar Infra secures projects worth ₹1,057.30 Crore

Udayshivakumar Infra secures projects worth ₹1,057.30 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|03:32 PM

The projects, granted through the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) system, include road widening and shoulder paving.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.