MBL Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

64.01
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open67.99
  • Day's High67.99
  • 52 Wk High85.09
  • Prev. Close65.2
  • Day's Low63.58
  • 52 Wk Low 36.15
  • Turnover (lac)23.35
  • P/E99.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value108.84
  • EPS0.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)766.55
  • Div. Yield0
MBL Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

67.99

Prev. Close

65.2

Turnover(Lac.)

23.35

Day's High

67.99

Day's Low

63.58

52 Week's High

85.09

52 Week's Low

36.15

Book Value

108.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

766.55

P/E

99.52

EPS

0.66

Divi. Yield

0

MBL Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

MBL Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

MBL Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:07 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MBL Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

104.75

104.75

104.75

104.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,139.44

1,132.72

1,126.84

1,063.24

Net Worth

1,244.19

1,237.47

1,231.59

1,167.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

74.11

146.33

166.2

486.74

yoy growth (%)

-49.35

-11.95

-65.85

-78.56

Raw materials

-19.92

-37.24

-22.12

-36.86

As % of sales

26.88

25.45

13.3

7.57

Employee costs

-7.14

-5.5

-7.13

-8.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.05

4.96

16.37

-169.76

Depreciation

-10.99

-52.57

-14.3

-14.6

Tax paid

56.53

88.36

53.27

6.66

Working capital

83.99

90.1

-33.62

-127.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-49.35

-11.95

-65.85

-78.56

Op profit growth

40.84

3.21

-247.37

4,651.29

EBIT growth

-39.46

-49.29

-68.43

293.98

Net profit growth

-31.86

-73.65

48.23

-466.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

122.41

159.39

164.39

202.83

212.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

122.41

159.39

164.39

202.83

212.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

131.05

141.56

96.08

128.96

387.48

MBL Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MBL Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anjanee Kumar Lakhotia

Independent Director

Ranjit Datta

Whole-time Director

Surender Aggarwal

Independent Director

Ram Dayal Modi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anubhav Maheshwari

Independent Director

D K Saini

Independent Director

Megha Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MBL Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

MBL Infrastructure Limited, erstwhile known as Maheshwari Brothers Limited was incorporated on August 25, 1995. The Company in 1996, took over the Maheshwari Brothers;, a partnership firm engaged in the business of trading in steel and waste management at steel plants. The name of the Company was later on changed to MBL Infrastructure Limited with effect from September 22, 2022. The Company is engaged in execution of various Civil Engineering infrastructure Projects like Roads and Highways (Construction, BOT,O&M) , Buidling, Housing & Urban Infrastructure, Railways/Metro and other infrastructure. In addition, the Company provides integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for Civil Construction and Infrastructure sector projects. The company focuses on five sectors namely, Highway Construction, Road Maintenance, Industrial Infrastructure Projects, Other Civil Engineering Projects and BOT Projects. They have five business verticals, namely Road Infrastructure, Industrial Infrastructure, Urban Infrastructure, Waste Management and Steel Trading.The company has a pan India presence. They have executed and undertaken a number of projects in the states of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Orissa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana and Karnataka. Their clients include NHAI, MPRDC, SAIL, MMRDA, CPWD and State PWDs.In the year 1999, the company was awarded the first batch of contr
Company FAQs

What is the MBL Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The MBL Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹64.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of MBL Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MBL Infrastructure Ltd is ₹766.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MBL Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MBL Infrastructure Ltd is 99.52 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MBL Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MBL Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MBL Infrastructure Ltd is ₹36.15 and ₹85.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MBL Infrastructure Ltd?

MBL Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.07%, 3 Years at 24.06%, 1 Year at 46.52%, 6 Month at -2.58%, 3 Month at 8.99% and 1 Month at 18.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MBL Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MBL Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.55 %

