Summary

MBL Infrastructure Limited, erstwhile known as Maheshwari Brothers Limited was incorporated on August 25, 1995. The Company in 1996, took over the Maheshwari Brothers;, a partnership firm engaged in the business of trading in steel and waste management at steel plants. The name of the Company was later on changed to MBL Infrastructure Limited with effect from September 22, 2022. The Company is engaged in execution of various Civil Engineering infrastructure Projects like Roads and Highways (Construction, BOT,O&M) , Buidling, Housing & Urban Infrastructure, Railways/Metro and other infrastructure. In addition, the Company provides integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for Civil Construction and Infrastructure sector projects. The company focuses on five sectors namely, Highway Construction, Road Maintenance, Industrial Infrastructure Projects, Other Civil Engineering Projects and BOT Projects. They have five business verticals, namely Road Infrastructure, Industrial Infrastructure, Urban Infrastructure, Waste Management and Steel Trading.The company has a pan India presence. They have executed and undertaken a number of projects in the states of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Orissa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana and Karnataka. Their clients include NHAI, MPRDC, SAIL, MMRDA, CPWD and State PWDs.In the year 1999, the company was awarded the first batch of contr

