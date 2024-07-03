Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹67.99
Prev. Close₹65.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.35
Day's High₹67.99
Day's Low₹63.58
52 Week's High₹85.09
52 Week's Low₹36.15
Book Value₹108.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)766.55
P/E99.52
EPS0.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
104.75
104.75
104.75
104.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,139.44
1,132.72
1,126.84
1,063.24
Net Worth
1,244.19
1,237.47
1,231.59
1,167.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
74.11
146.33
166.2
486.74
yoy growth (%)
-49.35
-11.95
-65.85
-78.56
Raw materials
-19.92
-37.24
-22.12
-36.86
As % of sales
26.88
25.45
13.3
7.57
Employee costs
-7.14
-5.5
-7.13
-8.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.05
4.96
16.37
-169.76
Depreciation
-10.99
-52.57
-14.3
-14.6
Tax paid
56.53
88.36
53.27
6.66
Working capital
83.99
90.1
-33.62
-127.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-49.35
-11.95
-65.85
-78.56
Op profit growth
40.84
3.21
-247.37
4,651.29
EBIT growth
-39.46
-49.29
-68.43
293.98
Net profit growth
-31.86
-73.65
48.23
-466.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
122.41
159.39
164.39
202.83
212.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
122.41
159.39
164.39
202.83
212.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
131.05
141.56
96.08
128.96
387.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anjanee Kumar Lakhotia
Independent Director
Ranjit Datta
Whole-time Director
Surender Aggarwal
Independent Director
Ram Dayal Modi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anubhav Maheshwari
Independent Director
D K Saini
Independent Director
Megha Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MBL Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
MBL Infrastructure Limited, erstwhile known as Maheshwari Brothers Limited was incorporated on August 25, 1995. The Company in 1996, took over the Maheshwari Brothers;, a partnership firm engaged in the business of trading in steel and waste management at steel plants. The name of the Company was later on changed to MBL Infrastructure Limited with effect from September 22, 2022. The Company is engaged in execution of various Civil Engineering infrastructure Projects like Roads and Highways (Construction, BOT,O&M) , Buidling, Housing & Urban Infrastructure, Railways/Metro and other infrastructure. In addition, the Company provides integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for Civil Construction and Infrastructure sector projects. The company focuses on five sectors namely, Highway Construction, Road Maintenance, Industrial Infrastructure Projects, Other Civil Engineering Projects and BOT Projects. They have five business verticals, namely Road Infrastructure, Industrial Infrastructure, Urban Infrastructure, Waste Management and Steel Trading.The company has a pan India presence. They have executed and undertaken a number of projects in the states of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Orissa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana and Karnataka. Their clients include NHAI, MPRDC, SAIL, MMRDA, CPWD and State PWDs.In the year 1999, the company was awarded the first batch of contr
The MBL Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹64.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MBL Infrastructure Ltd is ₹766.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MBL Infrastructure Ltd is 99.52 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MBL Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MBL Infrastructure Ltd is ₹36.15 and ₹85.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MBL Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.07%, 3 Years at 24.06%, 1 Year at 46.52%, 6 Month at -2.58%, 3 Month at 8.99% and 1 Month at 18.20%.
