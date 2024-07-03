MBL Infrastructure Ltd Summary

MBL Infrastructure Limited, erstwhile known as Maheshwari Brothers Limited was incorporated on August 25, 1995. The Company in 1996, took over the Maheshwari Brothers;, a partnership firm engaged in the business of trading in steel and waste management at steel plants. The name of the Company was later on changed to MBL Infrastructure Limited with effect from September 22, 2022. The Company is engaged in execution of various Civil Engineering infrastructure Projects like Roads and Highways (Construction, BOT,O&M) , Buidling, Housing & Urban Infrastructure, Railways/Metro and other infrastructure. In addition, the Company provides integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for Civil Construction and Infrastructure sector projects. The company focuses on five sectors namely, Highway Construction, Road Maintenance, Industrial Infrastructure Projects, Other Civil Engineering Projects and BOT Projects. They have five business verticals, namely Road Infrastructure, Industrial Infrastructure, Urban Infrastructure, Waste Management and Steel Trading.The company has a pan India presence. They have executed and undertaken a number of projects in the states of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Orissa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana and Karnataka. Their clients include NHAI, MPRDC, SAIL, MMRDA, CPWD and State PWDs.In the year 1999, the company was awarded the first batch of contracts for the north-south-east-west corridor projects by the National Highways Authority of India. They entered into the road sector during the year through the rehabilitation of the Sanauli-Gorakhpur road including Nautanwa Bye-Pass, a World Bank aided project of Uttar Pradesh PWD. In the year 2001, they completed the four laning of Agra-Gwalior section of NH-3 from 41 km to 51 km near Dholpur in Rajasthan.In the year 2002, the company completed the rehabilitation and maintenance of the Tumkur-Harihar section of NH-4 for NHAI. Also, the company was awarded the BOT project of Seoni-Balaghat-Rajegaon state highway by the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Setu Nirman Nigam Ltd. For this, the company incorporated AAP Infrastructure Ltd on December 30, 2002 as a special purpose vehicle.In the year 2003, the company completed two projects for NHAI, a maintenance and toll operations project and a maintenance project. In the year 2004, they completed 60 Km to 70 Km of the four lane Agra-Gwalior section of National Highway in Madhya Pradesh.In the year 2005, the company was awarded the contract for the comprehensive maintenance of Ring Road and Outer Ring Road at the National Capital Territory of Delhi. In March 27, 2005, the company entered into a joint venture with Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd for the purpose of widening and strengthening of the existing national highway from a two lane highway to a four lane highway from 183 km to 163.895 km stretch of the Sonarpur to Guwahati section of NH-37 in AssamIn March 31, 2006, AAP Infrastructure Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. In the year 2007, the company was awarded the Industrial Infrastructure Development Project by Steel Authority of India Ltd and Indian Iron and Steel Company Ltd.In the year 2008, the company completed the development work of their first BOT Project on the 114 km Seoni-Balaghat-Rajegaon state highway under public-private participation arrangement through AAP Infrastructure Ltd. Also, they completed the work of construction of additional length of service road and side drains including 2-lane flyover on Guwahati Bypass section of NH-37 in the state of Assam.In the year 2009, the company was awarded the contract for maintenance of main carriage way, service road, side drain and median maintenance including periodic renewal from 146.000 km to 163.895 km on Guwahati Bypass of NH-37 in Assam.During the year 2012-13, Suratgarh Bikaner Toll Road Company Private Limited was incorporated on 25 March, 2013; MBL (MP) Road Nirman Company Limited was incorporated on 7 March, 2013 and MBL Projects Limited was incorporated on 12 December 2012. In 2012-13, the Company executed and commenced a number of praiseworthy projects in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. It completed the execution of the BOT project of 114 kms Seoni- Balaghat- Gondia State Highway in the State of Madhya Pradesh. It completed Housing Project at Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Project, Khedar-Hissar, Haryana. It completed two Railway Under Bridge (RUB) projects at Narela, Delhi and Badli, Delhi. During the year 2013-14, MBL (Haldia) Toll Road Company Limited became subsidiary w.e.f 26th April, 2013.During the year 2014-15, MBL (MP) Road Nirman Company Limited became direct subsidiary of MBL Projects Limited and indirect subsidiary of the Company. The company formed MBL-ABCI JV during the year. The Company completed construction of two lane ROB at Sonepat Railway Level Crossing No. 27B at Km 42/17-19 on Delhi Sonepat Ambala Railway Section, Sonepat Gohana road at RD 77 in Haryana. During 2014-15, the Company completed Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of Rs 117.35 crores. During 2015-16, the Company completed the execution of the BOT project of 114 km Seoni-Balaghat-Gondia State Highway (100% owned SPV Company, AAP Infrastructure Limited) and WaraseoniLalbarra Road project (100% owned SPV Company, MBL (MP) Toll Road Company Limited) in the State of Madhya Pradesh. It completed Housing Project at Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Project, Khedar-Hissar, Haryana and Group Housing Residential Apartments namely NBCC Town on Delhi Saharanpur Highway, Village Khekra, Dist. Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh and Construction of Police Station & Residences at Hari Nagar, New Delhi, Mahadev Parisar for MP Housing Board at Bhopal. It completed two Road Under Bridge (RUBs) at Narela & Badli and two Road Over Bridge (ROBs) at Faridabad & Sonepat. MBL is currently executing two ROBs at Sonepat, Haryana.During year 2016-17, MBL (GSY) Road Ltd, MBL (CGRG) Road Ltd. and MBL (Udaipur Bypass) Road Ltd. were incorporated as subsidiary companies.In 2019-20, the Company completed Development & Operation of Bikaner - Suratgarh Section of NH-62 (Km. 553/869 of NH-11 to Km. 173/000 of NH-62) in the State of Rajasthan on DBFOT basis for Ministry of Road Transport & Highways through PWD, Rajasthan. Widening & Strengthening of existing National Highway from 2 Lane to 4 Lane from Km 183 to 163.895 of Sonapur to Guwahati Section of NH-115 (earlier NH-37 in the State of Assam on EW-II under program of NHDP Package AS-03 for National Highways Authority of India. Improvement / Upgradation of roads and bridges of Shivganj - Rafiganj - Goh-Uphara-Devkund-Baidrabad Road (SH-68), Package-1 for Bihar State Road Development Corporation Ltd. Rehabilitation and up gradation of Pundibari to Baxirhat section of NH-10 (earlier NH-31) from Km 770.00 to 816.00 of NH-31 in the State of West Bengal to two lanes with paved shoulders under NHDP-IV on EPC basis for Ministry of Road Transports & Highways. Construction of residential accommodation for NHAI Staff at Dwarka, New Delhi for National Highways Authority of India. Construction of two lane Railway Over Bridge at Sonepat Purkhas Moi Road at Level Crossing No. 29 on Delhi Ambala Railway Line in Sonepat Distt, Haryana for Haryana State Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Ltd. Construction of 96 flats Basement + Ground + 12 storey ) Tulsi Tower I/C Internal W/S, S/F, Internal Electrification works, & Development work at Tulsi Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh for Madhya Pradesh Housing & Infrastructure Development Board. . Construction of Police Line & Residential Quarters at Kondli Check Post, Delhi for Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Police through RITES Ltd. and Redevelopment of Police Colony Delhi Cantt, Delhi for Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Police through RITES Ltd.In 2020-21, the Company completed Construction of 222 flats (Basement +Ground +10 storey) at Keelandev, Bhopal for Madhya Pradesh Housing & Infrastructure Development Board and Construction of Vivekananda & Ahilyabai Chhatrawas of Dr. B. R Ambedkar, National Law University, Rai in Sonepat Dist., Haryana for PWD (B & R), Haryana. In 2022-23, completed Construction of various buildings i/c residences of National Law University in Rajiv Gandhi Education City at Rai in Sonepat District, Haryana for PWD (B & R), Haryana.In 2023, MBL completed two RUBs at Narela and Badli and three ROBs at Sonepat and one at Faridabad. The Company has executed Metro Depot cum Work Shop at Kalindi Kunj, Delhi. It completed Maintenance of Bikaner - Suratgarh Section of NH62 (Km. 553/869 of NH-11 to Km. 173/000 of NH-62) in Rajasthan; completed development and operation of Bikaner - Suratgarh Section of NH-62 (Km. 553/869 of NH-11 to Km. 173/000 of NH-62 (earlier NH-15) in Rajasthan; maintenance of Waraseoni-Lalbarra Road in Madhya Pradesh; Construction of four-lane highways of 19.105 km on Khanapara (Guwahati)-Jorabat-Sonapur Section of NH-37 which included two flyovers, two vehicular underpasses, one minor bridge, culverts and drainage.