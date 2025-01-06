MBL Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.05
4.96
16.37
-169.76
Depreciation
-10.99
-52.57
-14.3
-14.6
Tax paid
56.53
88.36
53.27
6.66
Working capital
83.99
90.1
-33.62
-127.7
Other operating items
Operating
136.59
130.87
21.71
-305.4
Capital expenditure
0.15
0.09
0.31
0.03
Free cash flow
136.74
130.96
22.02
-305.37
Equity raised
2,126.48
1,939.68
1,535.34
1,234.51
Investing
-0.06
0
84.68
0
Financing
35.4
-13.46
57.29
-458.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,298.55
2,057.18
1,699.33
470.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.