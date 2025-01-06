iifl-logo-icon 1
MBL Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

62.05
(-4.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

MBL Infrast FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.05

4.96

16.37

-169.76

Depreciation

-10.99

-52.57

-14.3

-14.6

Tax paid

56.53

88.36

53.27

6.66

Working capital

83.99

90.1

-33.62

-127.7

Other operating items

Operating

136.59

130.87

21.71

-305.4

Capital expenditure

0.15

0.09

0.31

0.03

Free cash flow

136.74

130.96

22.02

-305.37

Equity raised

2,126.48

1,939.68

1,535.34

1,234.51

Investing

-0.06

0

84.68

0

Financing

35.4

-13.46

57.29

-458.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,298.55

2,057.18

1,699.33

470.46

