MBL Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
104.75
104.75
104.75
104.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,139.44
1,132.72
1,126.84
1,063.24
Net Worth
1,244.19
1,237.47
1,231.59
1,167.99
Minority Interest
Debt
791.38
785.3
785.28
791.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
143.77
143.77
166.93
216.13
Total Liabilities
2,179.34
2,166.54
2,183.8
2,175.46
Fixed Assets
42.03
46.41
52.82
63.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
302.99
302.99
303
303.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
295.22
295.22
318.11
310.79
Networking Capital
1,532.58
1,519.03
1,502.2
1,489.07
Inventories
1.72
3.07
3.53
3.9
Inventory Days
17.38
9.72
Sundry Debtors
124.24
143.23
63.3
57.84
Debtor Days
311.73
144.27
Other Current Assets
1,886.1
1,867.38
1,924.36
1,944.81
Sundry Creditors
-2.46
-7.92
-43.91
-52.59
Creditor Days
216.24
131.17
Other Current Liabilities
-477.02
-486.73
-445.08
-464.89
Cash
6.52
2.87
7.66
8.86
Total Assets
2,179.34
2,166.52
2,183.79
2,175.46
