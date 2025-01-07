Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
74.11
146.33
166.2
486.74
yoy growth (%)
-49.35
-11.95
-65.85
-78.56
Raw materials
-19.92
-37.24
-22.12
-36.86
As % of sales
26.88
25.45
13.3
7.57
Employee costs
-7.14
-5.5
-7.13
-8.57
As % of sales
9.63
3.76
4.29
1.76
Other costs
-116.03
-152.56
-184.4
-409.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
156.56
104.25
110.95
84.04
Operating profit
-68.99
-48.98
-47.46
32.2
OPM
-93.09
-33.47
-28.55
6.61
Depreciation
-10.99
-52.57
-14.3
-14.6
Interest expense
-0.32
-7.23
-7.68
-245.96
Other income
87.36
113.75
85.82
58.6
Profit before tax
7.05
4.96
16.37
-169.76
Taxes
56.53
88.36
53.27
6.66
Tax rate
800.74
1,779.41
325.44
-3.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
63.59
93.33
69.64
-163.1
Exceptional items
0
0
284.66
402.12
Net profit
63.59
93.33
354.31
239.02
yoy growth (%)
-31.86
-73.65
48.23
-466.93
NPM
85.8
63.78
213.17
49.1
No Record Found
