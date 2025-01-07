iifl-logo-icon 1
63.69
(2.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:39:45 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

74.11

146.33

166.2

486.74

yoy growth (%)

-49.35

-11.95

-65.85

-78.56

Raw materials

-19.92

-37.24

-22.12

-36.86

As % of sales

26.88

25.45

13.3

7.57

Employee costs

-7.14

-5.5

-7.13

-8.57

As % of sales

9.63

3.76

4.29

1.76

Other costs

-116.03

-152.56

-184.4

-409.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

156.56

104.25

110.95

84.04

Operating profit

-68.99

-48.98

-47.46

32.2

OPM

-93.09

-33.47

-28.55

6.61

Depreciation

-10.99

-52.57

-14.3

-14.6

Interest expense

-0.32

-7.23

-7.68

-245.96

Other income

87.36

113.75

85.82

58.6

Profit before tax

7.05

4.96

16.37

-169.76

Taxes

56.53

88.36

53.27

6.66

Tax rate

800.74

1,779.41

325.44

-3.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

63.59

93.33

69.64

-163.1

Exceptional items

0

0

284.66

402.12

Net profit

63.59

93.33

354.31

239.02

yoy growth (%)

-31.86

-73.65

48.23

-466.93

NPM

85.8

63.78

213.17

49.1

