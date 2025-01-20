iifl-logo-icon 1
MBL Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

62.07
(0.98%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.95

-4.66

-58.34

-77.61

Op profit growth

207.83

-71.31

-199.82

465.9

EBIT growth

-337.38

-225.94

-106.58

354.07

Net profit growth

-99.78

-76.1

1,068.95

-135.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-29.36

-7.73

-25.69

10.72

EBIT margin

-11.74

4.01

-3.03

19.2

Net profit margin

0.08

31.24

124.65

4.44

RoCE

-0.85

0.34

-0.28

4.08

RoNW

0

2

9.13

0.82

RoA

0

0.67

2.93

0.23

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

6.05

25.32

4.61

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.39

-3.08

20.1

0

Book value per share

79.84

78.28

72.22

167.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

2,440

3.3

0.1

4.18

P/CEPS

-3.81

-6.48

0.13

2,589.23

P/B

0.3

0.25

0.03

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

29.68

13.81

26.36

12.03

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-100.24

-258.15

-73.19

-4.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

118.32

112.46

152.86

123.19

Inventory days

8.24

8.61

10.27

11.21

Creditor days

-84.57

-91.72

-69.37

-65.14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.54

-0.19

0.09

-0.39

Net debt / equity

1.39

1.49

1.64

1.97

Net debt / op. profit

-24.11

-78.12

-22.72

25.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-12.28

-18.36

-10.39

-7.21

Employee costs

-8.38

-5.89

-6.38

-1.79

Other costs

-108.69

-83.47

-108.9

-80.25

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

