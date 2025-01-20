Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.95
-4.66
-58.34
-77.61
Op profit growth
207.83
-71.31
-199.82
465.9
EBIT growth
-337.38
-225.94
-106.58
354.07
Net profit growth
-99.78
-76.1
1,068.95
-135.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-29.36
-7.73
-25.69
10.72
EBIT margin
-11.74
4.01
-3.03
19.2
Net profit margin
0.08
31.24
124.65
4.44
RoCE
-0.85
0.34
-0.28
4.08
RoNW
0
2
9.13
0.82
RoA
0
0.67
2.93
0.23
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.01
6.05
25.32
4.61
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.39
-3.08
20.1
0
Book value per share
79.84
78.28
72.22
167.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
2,440
3.3
0.1
4.18
P/CEPS
-3.81
-6.48
0.13
2,589.23
P/B
0.3
0.25
0.03
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
29.68
13.81
26.36
12.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-100.24
-258.15
-73.19
-4.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
118.32
112.46
152.86
123.19
Inventory days
8.24
8.61
10.27
11.21
Creditor days
-84.57
-91.72
-69.37
-65.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.54
-0.19
0.09
-0.39
Net debt / equity
1.39
1.49
1.64
1.97
Net debt / op. profit
-24.11
-78.12
-22.72
25.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-12.28
-18.36
-10.39
-7.21
Employee costs
-8.38
-5.89
-6.38
-1.79
Other costs
-108.69
-83.47
-108.9
-80.25
