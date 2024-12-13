|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|To convene a Board Meeting on Friday, 13th December, 2024, inter-alia, to consider the proposal for further issuance of equity shares of the Company on preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and/or SEBI Regulations. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.12.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|MBL Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|MBL Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for considering Inter-Alia Issuance Of Equity Shares in terms of Resolution Plan approved under IBC 2016 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|MBL Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Inter alia, to consider and approve Issuance of Equity shares and Non Convertible Debentures in terms of Resolution Plan approved under IBC, 2016 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|MBL Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Appointment of Independent Director, Completion of tenure of Independent Director & Re-Constitution of Committee of the Board of Directors Appointment of Independent Director, Completion of tenure of Independent Director & Re-constitution of Committee of the Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|MBL Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
