MBL Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

60.69
(5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

MBL Infrast CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Dec 202414 Nov 2024
To convene a Board Meeting on Friday, 13th December, 2024, inter-alia, to consider the proposal for further issuance of equity shares of the Company on preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and/or SEBI Regulations. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.12.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.12.2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
MBL Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Sep 202410 Sep 2024
MBL Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for considering Inter-Alia Issuance Of Equity Shares in terms of Resolution Plan approved under IBC 2016 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
MBL Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Inter alia, to consider and approve Issuance of Equity shares and Non Convertible Debentures in terms of Resolution Plan approved under IBC, 2016 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/06/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
MBL Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Appointment of Independent Director, Completion of tenure of Independent Director & Re-Constitution of Committee of the Board of Directors Appointment of Independent Director, Completion of tenure of Independent Director & Re-constitution of Committee of the Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
MBL Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

MBL Infrast: Related News

No Record Found

