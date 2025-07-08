iifl-logo
Petron Engineering Construction Ltd Share Price Live

5.25
(-4.55%)
Feb 18, 2020|03:23:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.45
  • Day's High5.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close5.5
  • Day's Low5.25
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.96
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Petron Engineering Construction Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

5.45

Prev. Close

5.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

5.45

Day's Low

5.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-3.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Petron Engineering Construction Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Petron Engineering Construction Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Petron Engineering Construction Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
09 Jul, 2025|11:45 PM

09 Jul, 2025|11:45 PM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.14%

Foreign: 20.13%

Indian: 52.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 27.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Petron Engineering Construction Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

7.54

7.54

7.54

7.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.64

6.86

180.21

158.24

Net Worth

-1.1

14.4

187.75

165.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

344.54

421.9

414.18

yoy growth (%)

-100

-18.33

1.86

10.04

Raw materials

0

-98.39

-126.61

-146.63

As % of sales

0

28.55

30.01

35.4

Employee costs

-66.79

-74.46

-79.1

-81.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-21.08

5.17

1.86

Depreciation

-7.76

-8.17

-7.28

-9.77

Tax paid

6.35

-0.8

-1.23

Working capital

-133.14

-78.05

30.17

-99.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-18.33

1.86

10.04

Op profit growth

-90.81

-4.09

-20.67

EBIT growth

-107.12

-1.59

15.45

Net profit growth

1,075.6

-437.55

600.58

-83.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

375.86

524.27

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

375.86

524.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.54

13.39

Petron Engineering Construction Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,606.4

42.614,95,913.353,508.990.9442,328.96522.74

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

386.5

67.880,575.6373.340.456,345.1141.36

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

115.74

5731,239137.190.583,217.538.62

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

49.45

30.3329,850.78278.440.611,466.1424.33

K E C International Ltd

KEC

878.65

72.1423,371.03160.680.636,048.02191.47

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Petron Engineering Construction Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

6th Floor Swastik Chambers,

Sion Trombay Road,

Maharashtra - 400071

Tel: 91-022-40856200

Website: http://www.petronengineering.com

Email: nvshah@petronengineering.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Incorporated in Jul.76, Petron Engineering (Petron) was promoted by R S Ambekar, M K Nair and S Chukerbutty. Other companies promoted by them include Petron Civil Engineering. Petron Exports, Gujarat ...
Reports by Petron Engineering Construction Ltd
Company FAQs

Company FAQs

What is the Petron Engineering Construction Ltd share price today?

The Petron Engineering Construction Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Petron Engineering Construction Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Petron Engineering Construction Ltd is ₹3.96 Cr. as of 18 Feb ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Petron Engineering Construction Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Petron Engineering Construction Ltd is 0 and -0.70 as of 18 Feb ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Petron Engineering Construction Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Petron Engineering Construction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Petron Engineering Construction Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 18 Feb ‘20

What is the CAGR of Petron Engineering Construction Ltd?

Petron Engineering Construction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -52.41%, 3 Years at -66.15%, 1 Year at -76.40%, 6 Month at -22.22%, 3 Month at -26.57% and 1 Month at -37.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Petron Engineering Construction Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Petron Engineering Construction Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

