SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹5.45
Prev. Close₹5.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.45
Day's Low₹5.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-3.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
7.54
7.54
7.54
7.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.64
6.86
180.21
158.24
Net Worth
-1.1
14.4
187.75
165.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
344.54
421.9
414.18
yoy growth (%)
-100
-18.33
1.86
10.04
Raw materials
0
-98.39
-126.61
-146.63
As % of sales
0
28.55
30.01
35.4
Employee costs
-66.79
-74.46
-79.1
-81.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-21.08
5.17
1.86
Depreciation
-7.76
-8.17
-7.28
-9.77
Tax paid
6.35
-0.8
-1.23
Working capital
-133.14
-78.05
30.17
-99.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-18.33
1.86
10.04
Op profit growth
-90.81
-4.09
-20.67
EBIT growth
-107.12
-1.59
15.45
Net profit growth
1,075.6
-437.55
600.58
-83.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
375.86
524.27
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
375.86
524.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.54
13.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,606.4
|42.61
|4,95,913.35
|3,508.99
|0.94
|42,328.96
|522.74
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
386.5
|67.8
|80,575.6
|373.34
|0.45
|6,345.11
|41.36
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
115.74
|57
|31,239
|137.19
|0.58
|3,217.53
|8.62
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
49.45
|30.33
|29,850.78
|278.44
|0.61
|1,466.14
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
878.65
|72.14
|23,371.03
|160.68
|0.63
|6,048.02
|191.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
6th Floor Swastik Chambers,
Sion Trombay Road,
Maharashtra - 400071
Tel: 91-022-40856200
Website: http://www.petronengineering.com
Email: nvshah@petronengineering.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Incorporated in Jul.76, Petron Engineering (Petron) was promoted by R S Ambekar, M K Nair and S Chukerbutty. Other companies promoted by them include Petron Civil Engineering. Petron Exports, Gujarat ...
Reports by Petron Engineering Construction Ltd
