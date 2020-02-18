Petron Engineering Construction Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-21.08
5.17
1.86
Depreciation
-7.76
-8.17
-7.28
-9.77
Tax paid
6.35
-0.8
-1.23
Working capital
-133.14
-78.05
30.17
-99.85
Other operating items
Operating
-100.95
27.25
-109
Capital expenditure
-3.5
-81.23
-6.2
0.53
Free cash flow
-182.18
21.05
-108.47
Equity raised
360.2
353.17
307.74
307.06
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
84.17
56.33
60.85
37.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
227.32
389.64
236.07
