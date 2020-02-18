Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
344.54
421.9
414.18
yoy growth (%)
-100
-18.33
1.86
10.04
Raw materials
0
-98.39
-126.61
-146.63
As % of sales
0
28.55
30.01
35.4
Employee costs
-66.79
-74.46
-79.1
-81.46
As % of sales
0
21.61
18.74
19.66
Other costs
-168.91
-185.95
-154.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
49.02
44.07
37.32
Operating profit
2.77
30.22
31.51
OPM
0
0.8
7.16
7.6
Depreciation
-7.76
-8.17
-7.28
-9.77
Interest expense
-18.96
-24.58
-28.38
Other income
9.19
3.27
6.81
8.5
Profit before tax
-21.08
5.17
1.86
Taxes
6.35
-0.8
-1.23
Tax rate
-30.15
-15.62
-66.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.72
4.36
0.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-173.13
-14.72
4.36
0.62
yoy growth (%)
1,075.6
-437.55
600.58
-83.58
NPM
0
-4.27
1.03
0.15
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.