Petron Engineering Construction Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
7.54
7.54
7.54
7.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.64
6.86
180.21
158.24
Net Worth
-1.1
14.4
187.75
165.78
Minority Interest
Debt
221.41
145.61
111.72
126.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.88
19.85
21.26
4.51
Total Liabilities
234.19
179.86
320.73
297.18
Fixed Assets
97.02
104.29
112.74
66.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
73.8
79.76
9.54
2.99
Networking Capital
22.24
-21.15
175.35
209.76
Inventories
0
0
0.03
0.57
Inventory Days
0
0.03
0.49
Sundry Debtors
94.23
81.71
84.21
143.61
Debtor Days
0
89.2
124.23
Other Current Assets
122.87
108.14
374.99
397.35
Sundry Creditors
-105.33
-107.56
-130
-135.46
Creditor Days
0
137.71
117.18
Other Current Liabilities
-89.53
-103.44
-153.88
-196.31
Cash
41.11
16.96
23.09
18.07
Total Assets
234.17
179.86
320.72
297.17
