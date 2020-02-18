Petron Engineering Construction Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENTS

Indian economy showed early signs of growth post various initiatives and reform measures undertaken by the Central Government. The Company believes that public and private investment spending to drive the capex growth will be critical to Indias growth outlook. The Government has taken measures to boost spending by increasing the capex allocation towards infrastructure projects by reforms in the budget. The Government is also taking various initiatives to unlock stuck investments in the core and infrastructure projects, revive investments from the private sector by reforming policy, improving the ease of doing business and accelerating the project related activities. Post the regime change in Indias federal Government, there have been firm signals of development agenda and pushing of reforms required to revitalize the economy.

The Government has taken measures to revive the economy by modifying FDI policies for various industries, pushing hard for infrastructure spending and towards creating smart cities. Reforms to create flexibility in labour markets, safety net for the unorganized sector and passing of GST to create a common market will go a long way to take the growth momentum to a different level. The power sector in India continue to be victimized by structural issues like fuel shortages, poor financial health of State run power distribution companies and numerous regulatory issues. The demands for power in India continue to grow with increasing industrialization faster urbanization.

We have been seeing a significant impact of "Make in India" initiative by the Government of India. This should boost the manufacturing activity and fast industrialization. This will also create demand for construction activities particularly in Cement and Power Sectors. The Govt. of India has come out with a Comprehensive Reform Program for the Power Sector called "Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojna" (UDAY), envisaging financial and operational turn-around of Electrical Distribution Companies.

This scheme is beneficial because it provides for affordable power to all, financial increases the Renewal Energy penetration.

With the concept of "Make in India" and scheme of UDAY, the demand for power is expected to rise year on year basis. We are expecting more Power Plants as well as Renewable Energy Projects coming up in the near future. Further, Thermal Power Plants which are stalled for non-availability of coal- linkage are also expected to get the coal linkage from the therefore your Company will have immense opportunity in the Power Sector. Government of India under the Coal Allocation The construction of Roads has been accelerated and this has paved huge demand for Cement and Steel and therefore your Company is expecting good amount of jobs in construction of cement plants in the near future.

Over a period of time, your Company has developed the capabilities construction contracts covering below of executing vertical mentioned comprehensive scope across all sectors, which will be preferred mode of execution of future contracts and multiple project execution simultaneously.

Composite Construction Solutions are as follows:

• Civil & Structural Works

• Mechanical & Engineering Work

• Equipment Erection Works

• Shutdown Work

• Piping Works

• Offsite Fabrication Works

• Electrical & Instrumentation Works

• Refractory & Insulation Works

2. OPERATIONS DIVISION WISE ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

During the year (2018-2019) following contract was successfully completed:

- Above Ground Piping Works for SEZ PCG CO-SHIFT TRAIN-2 for J3 Project of Reliance Industries Limited, Jamnagar.

- Civil and Structural work for JSW Cement Ltd. 2x1.2 MTPA Clinker and Slag Grinding Unit of JSW Cements Limited at Salboni, Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal.

- Civil work of Plant Building & Silos i.e. Stacker & Reclaimer, Crusher, VRM-II and Miscellaneous Work at Karnataka (Kodla) Cement Project For M/s. Shree Cements Limited, Rajasthan.

- Civil and Structural work for 1.2 MTPA Cement Grinding plant at Jajpur, Odisha For M/s. JSW Cements Limited.

The work on the following projects substantially progressed during the year (2018-2019):

- Civil work of Plant Building & Silos Miscellaneous Work for Odisha Grinding Project at Village: Chandrabali, Shyampur Distt, Cuttack, Odisha for M/s. Shree Cements Limited, Rajasthan.

- Carrying out Civil & Structural, "Fabrication & erection of SS Piping (inside plant area) and Erection of Equipments"

Electrical and instrumentation works on Cost Plus basis. Pertaining to LNG Re-gasification Project of M/s IOLPL at Ennore Port, Chennai for M/s. KSS Petron Pvt. Ltd., Gurgaon.

- Civil and Mechanical works for Line II project at Kolaghat Grinding Unit, West Bengal For M/s. The Ramco Cements Limited, Tamilnadu.

The Work on the following recently awarded projects have commenced:

- Carrying out Civil & Structural, "Fabrication & erection of SS Piping (inside plant area) and Erection of Equipments" Electrical and instrumentation works on Cost Plus basis. Pertaining to LNG Re-gasification Project of M/s IOLPL at Ennore Port, Chennai for M/s. KSS Petron Pvt. Ltd., Gurgaon (Amendment Order)

- Civil and Mechanical works for Line II project at Kolaghat Grinding Unit, West Bengal For M/s. Ramco Cements Limited, Tamilnadu (Amendment Order)

ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION

During the year (2018-2019) following contract has been completed:

- Construction of Electrical & Instrumentation Work (SEZ-AGR) for J3 Project of Reliance Industries Limited, Jamnagar

Presently, the following Orders of the Division are under execution:

- Supply and erection Contract for Inland transportation, Insurance, Installation, testing, tests under Electrical equipment supply & erection Package for for National Thermal Power Corporation Limited

- Supply and erection Contract for Inland transportation, Insurance, Installation, testing & commissioning of "Electrical equipment supply & erection Package" for Kudgi STPP, stage I (3x800 MW) for National Thermal Power Corporation Limited

ROCKWOOL INSULATION & REFRACTORY

During the year, the division has successfully completed the following contracts:

- No Orders during F.Y. 2018-19

Presently, the following orders of the Division are under execution:

- No Orders during F.Y. 2018-19

PETROFAB DIVISION

- No work carried out by Petrofab during F.Y. 2018-19

3. ACHIEVEMENTS

Your Company has successfully completed safe man-hours at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), Cement, Salboni, West Bengal; The Ramco Cements Ltd., Jayanthipuram; Ultratech Ltd., UTCL Nagpur site, Technip (JBF)

Mangalore, Shree Cement (Aurangabad), Reliance (Jamnagar).

Your Company has also received Best Safety Performance-2016 Trophy from National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, Kudgi, Karnataka; Certificate of Excellence (first prize) from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), Kochi, Kerala; Certificate of Excellence and other awards from The Ramco Cements Ltd., Jayanthipuram.

Your Company has also received ‘Certificate of Merit from Nation Safety Council of India-Maharashtra chapter for achieving "ZERO Accident Frequency Rate in the contest year-2015 for our UTCL Project, Nagpur.

4. OUTLOOK

The year 2018-19 has been challenging year. However, PECL booked orders aggregating to Rs. 25.83 Crores.

With the expansion of various refineries and fertilizer plant, we have started getting new enquiries from our clients and expect to get new purchase orders for Carrying out Electro mechanical construction work.

The Major Orders received during 2018-2019 are as follows:

Client Description Order Value (Rs. In Cr) 1 M/s The Ramco Cements Limited Civil and Mechanical works for Line II project at Kolaghat Grinding Unit, West Bengal 12.16 2 M/s Indian Oil LNG Pvt. Ltd Civil & Structural, "Fabrication & erection of SS Piping (inside plant area) and Erection of Equipments" Electrical and instrumentation works 13.67 Total Amount 25.83

FY 2018-19, will bring prospects for sectors like Refinery, Petrochemical, Power, Cement and Fertilizer etc.

Infrastructure sector is a key driver for the Indian economy. The sector is highly responsible for propelling Indias overall development and enjoys intense focus from Government for initiating policies that would ensure time-bound creation of world class infrastructure in the country. The Government of India is taking every possible initiative to boost the infrastructure sector. foreseeing tremendous opportunity in the Cement sector.

The Indian power sector is undergoing a significant change that has redefined the Industry outlook. Sustained economic growth and "Make in India" initiative will continue to drive power demand in India. The Government of Indias focus to attain ‘Power For All has accelerated capacity addition in the country. Therefore, the Power Sector is expected to throw ample opportunities to your Company which would be the key growth driver.

In the coming years, with the growth in Agriculture, Fertilizer Industry is also expected to grow. Your Company is expected to undertake construction jobs in the Fertilizer Industry.

5. OPPORTUNITIES

Government Initiatives

The Government of India has launched a major National Program "Make In India", which is been designed to facilitate investment, foster innovation, enhance skill development, build in best in class manufacturing in the country as well as protect intellectual property. The primary objective of this initiative is to attract investments from across the globe and strengthen Indias manufacturing sector. The "Make in India" program is very important for the economic growth of India as it aims at utilizing the existing Indian talent base, creating additional employment opportunities and empowering secondary and tertiary sector. "Make in India" program will be focusing on 25 sectors. These include: construction of roads highways, ports, railways, thermal power and, renewable energy.

This would give a boost to the Construction Industry as there would be major Cement Projects coming up giving an opportunity to your Company in Power & Cement sector.

Your Company though operating in midst of challenging market situation,is is mainly due to the range of services it offers and to the variety of industries it caters to under: as

Cement

India has a lot of potential for development in the Infrastructure and Construction sector and the cement sector is expected to largely benefit from it. Cement Industry in India provides direct / indirect employment to a million people making it a vital part of Indian Economy. The industry is currently in a turnaround phase, trying to achieve global standards inproduction, safety, and energy-efficiency. On the back of growing demands, due to increased construction and infrastructural activities, the cement sector in India will lead to huge investments.

Major Companies are implementing expansion by awarding Turnkey/Composite construction contracts and therefore, your is taking necessary steps to participate in such contracts. Your Company is focused to achieve considerable volume in this sector. With Cement Companys trend of adding Grinding Units at various different locations, Petron is constantly focusing on the same.

Oil & Gas, Refineries, Petrochemicals

With the various expansion of Existing refineries and work on new refineries and petrochemical plants it is expected that your Company will look out for business opportunities in various refineries and petrochemical plants in the near future.

Already your company has received some new enquiries which are expected to be firmed up with in next couple of months.

Power

Power or Electricity is one of the most critical components of Infrastructure affecting economic growth and well-being of nations. The Indian power sectoris one of the most diversified in the world. The demand for electricity in the country has been growing at a rapid rate. In order to meet the increasing requirement of electricity, massive addition to the installed generating capacity in the country is required.

The Indian power sector is undergoing a significant change that is redefining the industry outlook. The concept of "Make in India" and the Governments focus to attain ‘Power For All has accelerated capacity addition in the country.

There is a large opportunity in Power Sector as there is a huge shortage of power due to increasing population and increased industrial consumption. However, due to supply constraints of coal and gas, major projects in the area of Thermal Power are not taking off. Your Company is looking forward to opportunities to get new orders in this sector.

Fertilizer

Agriculture plays a vital role in Indias economy. Due to which the requirement of Fertilizer is very huge for the growth of Agriculture Sector as the consumption of food grains has increased due to the increased population.

Normal monsoons will lead to enhanced requirement of Fertilizer and therefore the growth in Fertilizer Company is well placed to execute projects in Fertilizer sector in the coming years.

Steel

The Steel Industry reflects the overall economic growth of an economy in the long term as demand for steel is derived from other sectors like automobiles, consumer durables and infrastructure.

The Indian Steel Industry is very modern with state-of-the-art steel mills. It has always strived for continuous modernization and upgradation of older plants and higher energy efficiency levels. India is expected to become the worlds second largest producer of crude steel.

6. THREATS

As the Government of India is poised to bring in reforms, competition from Companies will bring threats along with opportunities. Stiff in the field of hydro-carbon, Steel, cement and power sectors is expected as the economy is opening up for foreign direct investments.

7. FUTURE PROSPECTS

The recent passage of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (‘IBC) has been a major change in the environment of the Company.

The Honble National Company Law Tribunal (‘NCLT), Mumbai Bench, on 23rd March, 2018 admitted the application made by M/s. Kohinoor Crane Service and M/s. Industrial Gas Distributors, the Operational Creditors under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and pronounced the commencement of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (‘CIRP) of PETRON ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION LIMITED and appointment of Mr. Rajeev Mannadiar as the Interim Resolution Professional (‘IRP)videitsorderdated23 rd March,2018 in CP No. 1374/IBC/NCLT/MB/MAH/2017 & CP No. 1526/IBC/NCLT/MB/MAH/2017.

At the first meeting of Committee of Creditors (‘CoC) of Petron, the members resolved to appoint Mr. Udayraj Patwardhan as the Resolution Professional (‘RP). Consequently, Mr. Udayraj Patwardhan was appointed as the RP pursuant to the Order of the Honble NCLT, Mumbai vide order dated 6th August, 2018.

Professional has invited Expression of Interest (‘EoI) from prospective bidders for submission of Resolution TheResolution Plans for revival of the Company. The Company has a good brand name in the industry and in the last 40 years it has established itself as a reliable EPC contractor.