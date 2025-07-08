iifl-logo
Petron Engineering Construction Ltd Company Summary

5.25
(-4.55%)
Feb 18, 2020

Petron Engineering Construction Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Jul.76, Petron Engineering (Petron) was promoted by R S Ambekar, M K Nair and S Chukerbutty. Other companies promoted by them include Petron Civil Engineering. Petron Exports, Gujarat Rockwell, etc. Petron has five divisions Construction Division, Rockwool Division, Petron Mechanical Industries Division, Petrofab Division, Petrotech (EPC) Division. Through all this it provides services in structural, mechanical, civil, piping, electrical, instrumentation, painting, refractory and insulation work for chemical, petrochemical, fertiliser, cement and power plants and refineries. It also undertakes large shutdown and annual turnaround contracts for repair, revamp and reconditioning of large industrial projects on a time-bound basis. Apart from this the company is also into the Hospitality business through Petron Highway Inn Resort.In 1978, as a geographical diversification, it expanded operations to Bahrain, Iraq, the UAE, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Yemen and Reunion Islands. Some of the companys major Indian clients include ACC, TISCO, Grasim, Indian Oil Corp., RCE, Haldia Petrochemicals etc, and foreign clients such as Ando Construction, Japan; National Cement, Dubai; Toyo Engineering, Japan; etc.

