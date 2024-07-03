Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹52.65
Prev. Close₹52.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹304.33
Day's High₹52.8
Day's Low₹51.6
52 Week's High₹79
52 Week's Low₹46.25
Book Value₹43.72
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,386.53
P/E16.85
EPS3.12
Divi. Yield0
Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
77.36
77.36
47.92
46.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,068.57
2,780.39
2,304.61
2,445.8
Net Worth
3,145.93
2,857.75
2,352.53
2,492.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3,027.79
1,719.12
2,333.05
2,069.89
yoy growth (%)
76.12
-26.31
12.71
1.51
Raw materials
0
0
-9.1
-2.29
As % of sales
0
0
0.39
0.11
Employee costs
-250.13
-187.6
-181.86
-155.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
131.15
-121.13
61.19
199.79
Depreciation
-68.14
-63.9
-58.62
-40.92
Tax paid
-32.29
76.64
-24.02
-32.48
Working capital
-73.33
492.7
-301.86
132.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
76.12
-26.31
12.71
1.51
Op profit growth
171.25
66.81
-63.46
-39.23
EBIT growth
111.28
-36.68
-24.93
-34.11
Net profit growth
-137.93
-472.35
-55.15
40.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,544.11
3,891.15
3,380.31
1,994.79
2,617.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,544.11
3,891.15
3,380.31
1,994.79
2,617.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
174.53
150.04
116.21
109.14
201.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shobha Shetty
Managing Director
Kavita Shirvaikar
Independent Director
K Ramasubramanian
Independent Director
Sunanda Rajendran
Independent Director
Shambhu Singh
Independent Director
ASHWIN RAMANLAL PARMAR
Whole-time Director
Tirth Nath Singh
Chairperson
Janky Patel
Whole-time Director
KISHAN LAL DAGA
Independent Director
Emandi Sankara Rao
Whole-time Director
Dimitrius DMello
Reports by Patel Engineering Ltd
Summary
Patel Engineering Limited (PEL) wet its feet in the industry during the year 1949. PEL is a dynamic and progressive Indian Engineering company committed to providing the entire range of civil engineering services involved in the design, construction of Power Houses, Hydroeletric Projects, Commercial Building, Industrial Complexes, Dams, Tunnels, Underground Structures, Steel and Concrete Structures, Bridges, Marine Works, Flyovers and National Highways in India and abroad. ISO 9002: 2000 certification Company and access to internationally renowned Licensors & Contractors make it the ideal engineering solutions partner for a wide spectrum of services covering a variety of industries. During the year 1993-94, the company had commenced production in plastic products through its subsidiary ENPRO. In the period of 1997-98, the company had entered into joint ventures with ENERGOPROJECT, Yuguslavia. PEL had established a separate entity in the year 1999-2000 in the name and style of ASI Civil Constructors under the laws of the state of California as a regular corporation with a fiscal year end of March 31st- ASI RCC, Inc., purchased all of the stock of this entity for $ 80,000 cash. In the same year 1999-00, the company had assigned 4A 3(best) rating by the world renowned Dun & Bradstreet with 16 times the markets capitalization. PEL had achieved a break-through in highways and road projects. In 2001 the company had been accredited with ISO 9002 certification. The Company had secure
The Patel Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patel Engineering Ltd is ₹4386.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Patel Engineering Ltd is 16.85 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patel Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patel Engineering Ltd is ₹46.25 and ₹79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Patel Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.80%, 3 Years at 22.33%, 1 Year at -16.10%, 6 Month at -20.92%, 3 Month at -5.20% and 1 Month at -3.84%.
