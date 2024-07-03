Summary

Patel Engineering Limited (PEL) wet its feet in the industry during the year 1949. PEL is a dynamic and progressive Indian Engineering company committed to providing the entire range of civil engineering services involved in the design, construction of Power Houses, Hydroeletric Projects, Commercial Building, Industrial Complexes, Dams, Tunnels, Underground Structures, Steel and Concrete Structures, Bridges, Marine Works, Flyovers and National Highways in India and abroad. ISO 9002: 2000 certification Company and access to internationally renowned Licensors & Contractors make it the ideal engineering solutions partner for a wide spectrum of services covering a variety of industries. During the year 1993-94, the company had commenced production in plastic products through its subsidiary ENPRO. In the period of 1997-98, the company had entered into joint ventures with ENERGOPROJECT, Yuguslavia. PEL had established a separate entity in the year 1999-2000 in the name and style of ASI Civil Constructors under the laws of the state of California as a regular corporation with a fiscal year end of March 31st- ASI RCC, Inc., purchased all of the stock of this entity for $ 80,000 cash. In the same year 1999-00, the company had assigned 4A 3(best) rating by the world renowned Dun & Bradstreet with 16 times the markets capitalization. PEL had achieved a break-through in highways and road projects. In 2001 the company had been accredited with ISO 9002 certification. The Company had secure

