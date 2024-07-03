iifl-logo-icon 1
Patel Engineering Ltd Share Price

51.95
(-1.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:53 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open52.65
  • Day's High52.8
  • 52 Wk High79
  • Prev. Close52.65
  • Day's Low51.6
  • 52 Wk Low 46.25
  • Turnover (lac)304.33
  • P/E16.85
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value43.72
  • EPS3.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,386.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Patel Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

52.65

Prev. Close

52.65

Turnover(Lac.)

304.33

Day's High

52.8

Day's Low

51.6

52 Week's High

79

52 Week's Low

46.25

Book Value

43.72

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,386.53

P/E

16.85

EPS

3.12

Divi. Yield

0

Patel Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Patel Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

17 Oct 2024|10:56 AM

Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.

Patel Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:02 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.11%

Non-Promoter- 7.54%

Institutions: 7.53%

Non-Institutions: 51.96%

Custodian: 4.39%

Share Price

Patel Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

77.36

77.36

47.92

46.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,068.57

2,780.39

2,304.61

2,445.8

Net Worth

3,145.93

2,857.75

2,352.53

2,492.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3,027.79

1,719.12

2,333.05

2,069.89

yoy growth (%)

76.12

-26.31

12.71

1.51

Raw materials

0

0

-9.1

-2.29

As % of sales

0

0

0.39

0.11

Employee costs

-250.13

-187.6

-181.86

-155.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

131.15

-121.13

61.19

199.79

Depreciation

-68.14

-63.9

-58.62

-40.92

Tax paid

-32.29

76.64

-24.02

-32.48

Working capital

-73.33

492.7

-301.86

132.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

76.12

-26.31

12.71

1.51

Op profit growth

171.25

66.81

-63.46

-39.23

EBIT growth

111.28

-36.68

-24.93

-34.11

Net profit growth

-137.93

-472.35

-55.15

40.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,544.11

3,891.15

3,380.31

1,994.79

2,617.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,544.11

3,891.15

3,380.31

1,994.79

2,617.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

174.53

150.04

116.21

109.14

201.84

Patel Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Patel Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shobha Shetty

Managing Director

Kavita Shirvaikar

Independent Director

K Ramasubramanian

Independent Director

Sunanda Rajendran

Independent Director

Shambhu Singh

Independent Director

ASHWIN RAMANLAL PARMAR

Whole-time Director

Tirth Nath Singh

Chairperson

Janky Patel

Whole-time Director

KISHAN LAL DAGA

Independent Director

Emandi Sankara Rao

Whole-time Director

Dimitrius DMello

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Patel Engineering Ltd

Summary

Patel Engineering Limited (PEL) wet its feet in the industry during the year 1949. PEL is a dynamic and progressive Indian Engineering company committed to providing the entire range of civil engineering services involved in the design, construction of Power Houses, Hydroeletric Projects, Commercial Building, Industrial Complexes, Dams, Tunnels, Underground Structures, Steel and Concrete Structures, Bridges, Marine Works, Flyovers and National Highways in India and abroad. ISO 9002: 2000 certification Company and access to internationally renowned Licensors & Contractors make it the ideal engineering solutions partner for a wide spectrum of services covering a variety of industries. During the year 1993-94, the company had commenced production in plastic products through its subsidiary ENPRO. In the period of 1997-98, the company had entered into joint ventures with ENERGOPROJECT, Yuguslavia. PEL had established a separate entity in the year 1999-2000 in the name and style of ASI Civil Constructors under the laws of the state of California as a regular corporation with a fiscal year end of March 31st- ASI RCC, Inc., purchased all of the stock of this entity for $ 80,000 cash. In the same year 1999-00, the company had assigned 4A 3(best) rating by the world renowned Dun & Bradstreet with 16 times the markets capitalization. PEL had achieved a break-through in highways and road projects. In 2001 the company had been accredited with ISO 9002 certification. The Company had secure
Company FAQs

What is the Patel Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Patel Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Patel Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patel Engineering Ltd is ₹4386.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Patel Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Patel Engineering Ltd is 16.85 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Patel Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patel Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patel Engineering Ltd is ₹46.25 and ₹79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Patel Engineering Ltd?

Patel Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.80%, 3 Years at 22.33%, 1 Year at -16.10%, 6 Month at -20.92%, 3 Month at -5.20% and 1 Month at -3.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Patel Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Patel Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.11 %
Institutions - 7.53 %
Public - 51.96 %

