To The Members of Patel Engineering Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone

Financial Statements of Patel Engineering Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information, and which includes 37 joint operations accounted on proportionate basis and also include financials of the Real Estate Division Branch of the company for the year ended on that date audited by the branch auditor of the companys branch located in Mumbai (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements") In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of reports of the other auditors on separate financial statements of the joint operations referred to in the Other Matters section below, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of adoption of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" Principal Audit Procedures The application of the revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgements relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period. Additionally, the revenue accounting standard contains disclosures which involves collation of information in respect of disaggregated revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: Refer notes 1. k and 25 to the Standalone Financial Statements. Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to implementation of the revenue accounting standard. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, performance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls. Tested the relevant information technology systems access and change management controls relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with the revenue accounting standard. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts and performed the following procedures: Read, analyzed and identified the distinct performance obligations in these contracts. o Compared these performance obligations with that identified and recorded by the Company. o Considered the terms of the contracts to determine the transaction price including any variable consideration to verify the transaction price used to compute revenue and to test the basis of estimation o Samples in respect of revenue recorded for time and material contracts were tested using a combination of customer acceptances, subsequent invoicing and historical trend of collections and disputes. o Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues disclosed. 2 Accounting of contract work-in-progress for engineering construction projects Principal Audit Procedures The company recognized contract revenue and contract costs from contract work-in-progress for engineering construction projects by reference to the stage of completion of the contract activity at the end of each reporting period. The stage of completion is measured by reference to work performed. The accounting for such engineering construction projects is complex due to high level of estimation in determining the costs to complete. Our audit procedures included the following: This is due to the nature of the operations, which may be impacted by the technological complexity of projects, the precision of cost estimation during the budgeting process and the actual progress of each project during the financial year. Accordingly, the accounting of contract work-in progress for engineering construction projects is identified as a key audit matter. Review of contract terms and conditions and the contractual sums and substantiated project revenues and costs incurred against underlying supporting documents. Refer notes 1.j and 10 to the Standalone Financial Statements. Perused customers and subcontractor correspondences and discussed the progress of the projects with project managers for any potential disputes, variation order claims, known technical issues or significant events that could impact the estimated contractual costs. Analyzed changes in estimates of costs from prior periods and assessed the consistency of these changes with progress of the projects during the year. 3 Valuation of claims under settlement Principal Audit Procedures The Company has certain significant open legal proceedings under arbitration for various complex matters with the Clients and other parties, continuing from earlier years, which are as under: Non acceptance of certain work by the client. Cost overruns in certain contracts. Our audit procedures included the following: Reimbursement of the cost incurred by the company for the client. Assessing the procedures implemented by the Company to identify and gather the risks it is exposed to. Due to complexity involved in these litigation matters, the recognition of claims/variations are included in revenues when it is highly probable of recovery based on estimate and assessment of each item by the management based on their experience of recovery Refer note 1 k and 25 to the Standalone Financial Statements. Obtaining an understanding of the risk analyses performed by the Company, with the relating supporting documentation, and studying written statements from internal and external legal experts, where applicable. Discussion with the management on the development in these litigations during the year ended March 31, 2024. Obtaining representation letter from the management on the assessment of these matters as per SA 580 (revised) – Written representations. 4 Assessment of impairment of investment in and loans given to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates Principal Audit Procedures Investments in subsidiaries, joint operations and associates and loans given to such entities account for a significant percentage of the Companys net assets. Each year management reviews such investments and loans to assess presence of any indications of impairment and determines the recoverable amounts of the investments/loans. We gained an understanding of the process used by the Company to assess the valuation of Investments and Loans & advances, analyze their recoverability and impairment tests performed by the management, and verified that the criteria used to perform these tests are consistent with those established in applicable reporting standards. Determining the recoverable value of these long- term investments/loans is mainly based on the evaluation of Networth of such entities, quality of assets held by such entities and the judgement by Management for realisation of investments and recovery of loans along with interest. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: Refer notes 3 and 5 to the Standalone Financial Statements Consideration and evaluation of companys analyses on its overall exposure to each of these subsidiaries; Analyses and assessment of the appropriateness of the key judgements and assumptions, used by companys management. As a result of our analysis and test performed, we consider that Managements conclusion regarding providing impairment on investments, wherever required, the estimates made and the information disclosed in the accompanying annual accounts are adequately supported and are consistent with the information currently available

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act,

2013 (the "Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management. Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of Standalone Financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company and its joint operations to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities or business activities included in the Standalone Financial Statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entities or business activities included in the Standalone Financial Statements, which have been audited by the other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone

Financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

1. We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information in respect of: i. the real estate division, included in the Standalone Financial Statement, whose financial information reflects Total assets of Rs. 5,215.57 Million as at March 31, 2024, total revenues of

Rs. 214.24 Million, Total Profit after tax (net)

Rs. 740.08 Million, total comprehensive income of

Rs. 740.08 Million for the year ended March 31, 2024 respectively, as considered in the Standalone Financial Statement. The financial information of this real estate division has been audited, as applicable, by the branch auditor whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management of the Company, and our opinion and conclusion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these real estate division is based solely on the reports of such other auditors and the procedures performed by us as stated under Auditors Responsibilities section above. ii. 30 joint operations included in the Standalone Financial Statement, whose financial information reflects total assets of Rs. 4,321.96 Million as at March 31, 2024 and Companys Share in total revenues of Rs. 12,583.98 Million, total net profit/(loss) after tax of Rs. (11.14) Million, total comprehensive income of Rs. (11.14) Million for the year ended March 31, 2024 respectively, as considered in the Standalone Financial Statement. The financial information of these joint operations have been audited, as applicable, by the other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management of the Company, and our opinion and conclusion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these joint operations, is based solely on the reports of such other auditors and the procedures performed by us as stated under Auditors Responsibilities section above. iii. The Standalone Financial statement includes the unaudited financial information of 6 joint operations, whose financial information reflects Total assets of Rs. 220.56 Million as at March 31, 2024 and Companys share in Total revenues of Rs. NIL total net profit/(loss) after tax of Rs. NIL, total comprehensive income of Rs. NIL for the year ended March 31, 2024 respectively, whose financial statement and other financial information has not been audited by the respective auditor. This financial information are unaudited and have been furnished to us by the Companys Management and our opinion and conclusion on the Statement, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this joint operation, is based solely on such unaudited financial information. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Board of Directors, this financial information is not material to the Company.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" of this report a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and based on the consideration of the reports of other auditors on the separate financial information of the real estate division and joint operations, referred to in Other Matters section above we report, to the extent applicable that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and the reports of the other auditor c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial controls Over Financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remunerations paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial statements to the extent determinable/ascertainable. – Refer Note 43 to the Standalone Financial Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kinds of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether , directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company or ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the ultimate Beneficiaries. (b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall. Whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding party ("ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement; and.

v. During the year no dividend is declared or paid by the company. i) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software(s) for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software(s). Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,

2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

For Vatsaraj & Co.

Chartered Accountants FRN: 111327W

Dr CA B.K. Vatsaraj

Partner M. No.:039894 UDIN: 24039894BKHIAJ1260

Mumbai, 18th May, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements of Patel Engineering Limited as on 31st March 2024, referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirement" section of our report of even date, we report the following: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in progress and relevant details of right to use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The property, plant and equipment are physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the

Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in Note 2 to the financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except for the following:

Description Gross carrying value Held In the Name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employees Property Held from Reason for not being held in the name of Company Land 3,513.77 PEL Power Ltd., Jayshe Gas Power Pvt. Ltd., Patel Energy Assignment Pvt. Ltd., Patel Energy Operations Pvt. Ltd., Patel Energy Projects Pvt. Ltd., Patel Thermal Energy Projects Pvt. Ltd., PEL Port Pvt. Ltd. Step-down subsidiaries company (Merged entities) of Patel Engineering Limited FY 2021-22 This land is transferred through merger order given by Competent authority and the same is in process of transferring in the name of the Land & building 269.90 PEL Power Ltd. company. Building 7.52 PEL Power Ltd. Land 4.66 Mr. Muthuraj Employee FY 2009-10 Ownership of asset by Directors / officials of the Company was permitted as per Companies act. The Land 139.23 Mrs. Silloo Yezdi Patel Ex-director FY 2001-02 land was purchased Land 319.82 Mr. Rupen Pravin Patel Director FY 2000-01 accordingly.

(d) The Company has revalued its land class under Property, Plant and Equipments under the revaluation model based on the valuation made by registered valuer and no other tangible and intangible assets revalued during the year. The details of changes in the aggregate of the net carrying value pursuant to the above revaluation, is not more than 10% of the land carrying cost.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its operations. In respect of inventories of stores and spares, the Management has a verification Programme designed to cover the items over a period of three years. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filled by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account and no material discrepancies have been observed. iii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investment or provided any security or granted advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties during the year. The Company has provided guarantees to and unsecured loan to companies and Joint operations during the year.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted unsecured loans to companies and entities. The aggregate amount of unsecured loan granted Rs. 154.22 million during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such guarantees and unsecured loans to subsidiaries companies, associate company, and joint operations is

Rs. 399.72 million and Rs. 5,650.89 million respectively.

(b) In respect of the aforesaid guarantees and unsecured loans, the terms and conditions under which such guaranteed provided and loans were granted are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company, based on the information and explanations provided by the company.

(c) In respect of loans outstanding as on the balance sheet date, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation.

(d) There is no loan and interest are overdue as per agreed stipulation. Hence, clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) During the year there is no loan which are due as per agreed stipulation, hence clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under 3 clause (iii)(f) is not applicable iv In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable, in respect of grant of loans, making investments, providing guarantees and security during the year, as applicable. v In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sectionsRs.73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the records of the Company examined by us, the disputed statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of disputed matters pending before appropriate authorities are as under:

Particulars Financial year to which amount relates Amounts in Million (Rs.) Forum where dispute is pending The Sales Tax Act 2005-2006 to 2007-2008 and 2011-2012 32.18 Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata 2012-13 3.55 Senior Joint commissioner for Sales Tax Kolkata 2008-2009 to 2010-11 23.08 W.B.C.T. Appellate and Revisional Board, Kolkata Finance Act, 1994 April-2014 to Jun-2017 9.06 Commissioner Appeals II Feb 2009 to Mar 2013 194.23 Custom, Excise and Service Tax 2011 to 2014 71.52 Appellate Tribunal October 2009 to September 2010 108.31 Hon‘ble Supreme Court June 2007 to September 2009 651.88 Hon‘ble Supreme Court The Income Tax 1999-2000 to 2008-09, 2012-13 & 2013-14 2,829.07 Hon‘ble High Court Act,1961 2007-08,2010-11,2012-13 to 2015-16 810.61 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) CGST & SGST Act, July 2018 to Mar 19 46.77 Hon‘ble High Court Patna July,2017 to March,2020 242.14 Commissioner (Appeals-II) July-2017 to March,2018 132.56 The First Appellate Authority of Commercial Tax department Provident fund 2007-08 to 2011-12 14.35 Hon‘ble High Court, Shimla Himachal Pradesh January 2013 to August 2015 1.44 The Employee Provident Fund Appellate Tribunal Custom Duty 2011-2012 17.62 Custom, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai With respect to Independent Branch Patel Engineering Ltd (Real Estate Division) Service Tax November 2009 to June 2012 [Service 220.34 Customs Excise and Service Tax Tax] Appellate Tribunal November 2009 to June 2012 [Penalty 184.36 April 2015 to June 2017 21.17 Reply filled with before Commissioner of Service Tax Income Tax AY 2015-16 17.29 Supreme Court in Mauritius (Mauritius) AY 2016-17 24.89 Supreme Court in Mauritius AY 2019-20 to AY 2022-23 49.32 Assessment Review Committee Karnataka Value AY 2013-14 to AY 2016-17 15.58 Rectification request file to Deputy Added Taxes Commissioner of KVAT.

viii According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts. ix (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lenders during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the previous year FY 2022-23, the Company has made right issue of equity shares to the existing shareholder of the company. In the opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the requirement of the Section 62 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder with respect to the same In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has utilized fund raised by way of right issue to the existing shareholder of the company for the purpose for which they were raised. The balance unutilized funds rasied in previous year has been utilized as under:

Sr No Nature of Securities viz Equity Shares/ Preference Share/ Convertible debentures Purpose for which funds were raised Opening Unutilised Amount (Rs. In Million) Amount Utilized in FY 2023- 2024 (Rs. In Million) Unutilized balance as at 31st March, 2024 Remark, if any 1 Equity Share Prepayment/Repayment of certain outstanding Borrowings (including interest thereon) 425.60 425.60 - Amount fully utilized till June 2 Equity Share General Corporate Purpose 103.90 103.90 - 30, 2023 Total 529.50 529.50 -

xi (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act. xiv (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as per the provisions of section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business (b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit. xv According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. xvi (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC. xvii The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year. xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xix According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the Financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of Financial assets and payment of Financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. xx According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the standalone financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Vatsaraj & Co.

Chartered Accountants FRN: 111327W

Dr CA B.K. Vatsaraj

Partner M. No.:039894 UDIN: 24039894BKHIAJ1260

Mumbai, 18th May, 2024

ANNEXURE B to Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statement of Patel Engineering Limited, Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act, referred to in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirement" section of our report of even date.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Patel Engineering Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date which includes internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of one of the Companys 37 joint operations which is a company incorporated in India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and its joint operations company incorporated in India, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"), to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditor of the joint operation which is a company incorporated in India, in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors on internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Real estate division branch and joint operation referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the respective Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Other Matters

Our aforesaid report under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements insofar as it relates to Real estate division branch and joint operations, is based on the corresponding report of the other auditor of such branch and joint ventures incorporated in India. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

For Vatsaraj & Co.

Chartered Accountants FRN: 111327W

Dr CA B.K. Vatsaraj

Partner M. No.:039894

UDIN: 24039894BKHIAJ1260

Mumbai, 18th May, 2024