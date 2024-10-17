iifl-logo-icon 1
Patel Engineering Ltd Shareholding Pattern

48.4
(-1.02%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Patel Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

36.11%

36.11%

36.11%

39.41%

39.41%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

7.53%

9.89%

15.58%

7.86%

8.42%

Non-Institutions

51.96%

49.59%

43.9%

47.92%

47.36%

Total Non-Promoter

59.49%

59.49%

59.49%

55.79%

55.79%

Custodian

4.39%

4.39%

4.39%

4.79%

4.79%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.11%

Non-Promoter- 7.53%

Institutions: 7.53%

Non-Institutions: 51.96%

Custodian: 4.39%

Patel Engineerin: Related NEWS

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

17 Oct 2024|10:56 AM

Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Patel Engineering Ltd

