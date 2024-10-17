Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Apr-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
36.11%
36.11%
36.11%
39.41%
39.41%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
7.53%
9.89%
15.58%
7.86%
8.42%
Non-Institutions
51.96%
49.59%
43.9%
47.92%
47.36%
Total Non-Promoter
59.49%
59.49%
59.49%
55.79%
55.79%
Custodian
4.39%
4.39%
4.39%
4.79%
4.79%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.Read More
