iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project

18 Dec 2025 , 01:17 PM

Patel Engineering Ltd said on Thursday, December 18, that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Arunachal Pradesh for the restoration and development of the 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project in West Kameng district. The project, which had been previously terminated, has been revived under the state’s newly notified “Arunachal Pradesh Restoration of Terminated Large Hydropower Policy under Special Circumstances, 2025.”

The Gongri project is the first hydropower project to be restored under this policy following approval by the state cabinet. The total project cost is estimated at around ₹1,700 crore, with construction expected to take approximately four years.

Managing Director Kavita Shirvaikar said the collaboration underscores the company’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development, adding that the project will harness the region’s hydro potential while delivering socio-economic benefits to local communities.

Under the MoU, Patel Engineering will be responsible for the full lifecycle of the project, including preparation and validation of the detailed project report, engineering and design, procurement of electro-mechanical equipment, construction of the dam and powerhouse, installation and commissioning of turbines and generators, and development of transmission infrastructure. The project will be implemented on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer basis with a 40-year lease period, after which the asset will be transferred to the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Hydropower projects are a key part of Arunachal Pradesh’s strategy to position the sector as a major economic driver, aiming to scale up clean energy capacity, generate employment, and support regional infrastructure development. Patel Engineering has extensive experience in hydropower and infrastructure development, including dams, hydroelectric projects, tunnelling, and irrigation works across India and overseas.

In November, the company secured two letters of intent worth a combined ₹798.19 crore for a coal excavation and transportation project in Chhattisgarh. At the end of the September quarter, Patel Engineering’s order book stood at ₹15,146.4 crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Arunachal Pradesh
  • Business news
  • Gongri Hydropower Project
  • Hydropower Project
  • hydropower project news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:34 PM
GMR Power Board Approves Preferential Issue to Raise Up to ₹1,200 Crore

GMR Power Board Approves Preferential Issue to Raise Up to ₹1,200 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:21 PM
Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project

Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:17 PM
Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells 4.2 Crore Shares

Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells 4.2 Crore Shares

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:09 PM
Wendt India Infuses €1.1 Million Into German Subsidiary Wendt GmbH

Wendt India Infuses €1.1 Million Into German Subsidiary Wendt GmbH

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:03 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.