Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project

Patel Engineering Ltd said on Thursday, December 18, that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Arunachal Pradesh for the restoration and development of the 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project in West Kameng district. The project, which had been previously terminated, has been revived under the state’s newly notified “Arunachal Pradesh Restoration of Terminated Large Hydropower Policy under Special Circumstances, 2025.”

The Gongri project is the first hydropower project to be restored under this policy following approval by the state cabinet. The total project cost is estimated at around ₹1,700 crore, with construction expected to take approximately four years.

Managing Director Kavita Shirvaikar said the collaboration underscores the company’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development, adding that the project will harness the region’s hydro potential while delivering socio-economic benefits to local communities.

Under the MoU, Patel Engineering will be responsible for the full lifecycle of the project, including preparation and validation of the detailed project report, engineering and design, procurement of electro-mechanical equipment, construction of the dam and powerhouse, installation and commissioning of turbines and generators, and development of transmission infrastructure. The project will be implemented on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer basis with a 40-year lease period, after which the asset will be transferred to the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Hydropower projects are a key part of Arunachal Pradesh’s strategy to position the sector as a major economic driver, aiming to scale up clean energy capacity, generate employment, and support regional infrastructure development. Patel Engineering has extensive experience in hydropower and infrastructure development, including dams, hydroelectric projects, tunnelling, and irrigation works across India and overseas.

In November, the company secured two letters of intent worth a combined ₹798.19 crore for a coal excavation and transportation project in Chhattisgarh. At the end of the September quarter, Patel Engineering’s order book stood at ₹15,146.4 crore.

