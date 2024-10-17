iifl-logo-icon 1
Patel Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

53
(2.81%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:04:51 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

69.45

-23.78

10.79

3.85

Op profit growth

124.9

26.6

-47.77

-33.14

EBIT growth

106.81

-16.35

-32.28

-33.28

Net profit growth

-124.71

-2,712.04

-92.77

47.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.61

11.76

7.08

15.02

EBIT margin

16.62

13.62

12.41

20.3

Net profit margin

2.12

-14.57

0.42

6.52

RoCE

11.92

5.68

6.55

9.44

RoNW

0.76

-2.98

0.11

1.73

RoA

0.38

-1.52

0.05

0.75

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.44

-5.86

0.77

9.71

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.2

-7.79

-1.34

6.32

Book value per share

49.74

49.83

62.39

138.61

Valuation ratios

P/E

15.61

-1.82

10.63

1.81

P/CEPS

-107.19

-1.37

-6.07

2.77

P/B

0.45

0.21

0.13

0.12

EV/EBIDTA

4.99

7.7

6.51

5.64

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-30.44

-54.67

-39.95

-40.63

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

53.75

69.63

38.84

36.37

Inventory days

389.85

658.39

495.96

518.24

Creditor days

-162.08

-267.45

-184.8

-198.88

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.33

-0.67

-1.22

-1.29

Net debt / equity

0.85

0.9

0.85

1.13

Net debt / op. profit

3.84

8.95

11.77

7.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-0.25

-0.09

Employee costs

-7.88

-10.09

-7.42

-7.09

Other costs

-76.5

-78.14

-85.24

-77.78

