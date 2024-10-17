Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
69.45
-23.78
10.79
3.85
Op profit growth
124.9
26.6
-47.77
-33.14
EBIT growth
106.81
-16.35
-32.28
-33.28
Net profit growth
-124.71
-2,712.04
-92.77
47.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.61
11.76
7.08
15.02
EBIT margin
16.62
13.62
12.41
20.3
Net profit margin
2.12
-14.57
0.42
6.52
RoCE
11.92
5.68
6.55
9.44
RoNW
0.76
-2.98
0.11
1.73
RoA
0.38
-1.52
0.05
0.75
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.44
-5.86
0.77
9.71
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.2
-7.79
-1.34
6.32
Book value per share
49.74
49.83
62.39
138.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.61
-1.82
10.63
1.81
P/CEPS
-107.19
-1.37
-6.07
2.77
P/B
0.45
0.21
0.13
0.12
EV/EBIDTA
4.99
7.7
6.51
5.64
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.44
-54.67
-39.95
-40.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
53.75
69.63
38.84
36.37
Inventory days
389.85
658.39
495.96
518.24
Creditor days
-162.08
-267.45
-184.8
-198.88
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.33
-0.67
-1.22
-1.29
Net debt / equity
0.85
0.9
0.85
1.13
Net debt / op. profit
3.84
8.95
11.77
7.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-0.25
-0.09
Employee costs
-7.88
-10.09
-7.42
-7.09
Other costs
-76.5
-78.14
-85.24
-77.78
Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.Read More
