Patel Engineering Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,275.98
2,404.18
2,139.92
2,159.69
1,731.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,275.98
2,404.18
2,139.92
2,159.69
1,731.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
81.27
126
48.53
78.77
71.27
Total Income
2,357.26
2,530.18
2,188.45
2,238.46
1,802.73
Total Expenditure
1,959.9
2,023.86
1,841.93
1,850.45
1,479.95
PBIDT
397.36
506.32
346.53
388.02
322.78
Interest
163.41
182
180.09
209.08
203.14
PBDT
233.96
324.32
166.43
178.93
119.64
Depreciation
49.63
52.15
45.47
41.43
39.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
89.25
23.83
33.15
7.02
46.51
Deferred Tax
-26.15
38.83
7.71
2.24
-16.9
Reported Profit After Tax
121.22
209.52
80.11
128.25
50.55
Minority Interest After NP
1.64
20.45
0
16.29
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
126.53
188.73
81.06
107.17
60.03
Extra-ordinary Items
-7.61
80.36
-5.09
27.57
6.09
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
134.14
108.37
86.15
79.6
53.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.52
2.44
1.12
1.39
1.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
84.44
77.36
77.36
77.36
51.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.45
21.05
16.19
17.96
18.64
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.32
8.71
3.74
5.93
2.91
Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.Read More
