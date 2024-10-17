iifl-logo-icon 1
Patel Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

49.64
(-5.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Patel Engineering Ltd

Patel Engineerin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

131.15

-121.13

61.19

199.79

Depreciation

-68.14

-63.9

-58.62

-40.92

Tax paid

-32.29

76.64

-24.02

-32.48

Working capital

-73.33

492.7

-301.86

132.34

Other operating items

Operating

-42.61

384.3

-323.31

258.72

Capital expenditure

750.38

117.75

84.58

48.93

Free cash flow

707.76

502.05

-238.73

307.66

Equity raised

4,699.27

5,119.19

4,803.95

4,415.73

Investing

-396.17

-15.23

68.72

105.64

Financing

287.46

202.39

215.55

415.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,298.32

5,808.41

4,849.48

5,244.28

Patel Engineerin : related Articles

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

17 Oct 2024|10:56 AM

Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.

Read More

