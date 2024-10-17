Patel Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
131.15
-121.13
61.19
199.79
Depreciation
-68.14
-63.9
-58.62
-40.92
Tax paid
-32.29
76.64
-24.02
-32.48
Working capital
-73.33
492.7
-301.86
132.34
Other operating items
Operating
-42.61
384.3
-323.31
258.72
Capital expenditure
750.38
117.75
84.58
48.93
Free cash flow
707.76
502.05
-238.73
307.66
Equity raised
4,699.27
5,119.19
4,803.95
4,415.73
Investing
-396.17
-15.23
68.72
105.64
Financing
287.46
202.39
215.55
415.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5,298.32
5,808.41
4,849.48
5,244.28
Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.Read More
