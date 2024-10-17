Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3,027.79
1,719.12
2,333.05
2,069.89
yoy growth (%)
76.12
-26.31
12.71
1.51
Raw materials
0
0
-9.1
-2.29
As % of sales
0
0
0.39
0.11
Employee costs
-250.13
-187.6
-181.86
-155.09
As % of sales
8.26
10.91
7.79
7.49
Other costs
-2,319.65
-1,362.67
-2,040.87
-1,635.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
76.61
79.26
87.47
79.01
Operating profit
458
168.84
101.21
277.03
OPM
15.12
9.82
4.33
13.38
Depreciation
-68.14
-63.9
-58.62
-40.92
Interest expense
-393.36
-369.38
-330.9
-322.52
Other income
134.65
143.3
349.51
286.2
Profit before tax
131.15
-121.13
61.19
199.79
Taxes
-32.29
76.64
-24.02
-32.48
Tax rate
-24.62
-63.27
-39.26
-16.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
98.86
-44.48
37.16
167.3
Exceptional items
-46.35
-93.91
0
-84.43
Net profit
52.5
-138.39
37.16
82.87
yoy growth (%)
-137.93
-472.35
-55.15
40.27
NPM
1.73
-8.05
1.59
4
Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.Read More
