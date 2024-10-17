iifl-logo-icon 1
Patel Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

50.41
(1.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:04:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3,027.79

1,719.12

2,333.05

2,069.89

yoy growth (%)

76.12

-26.31

12.71

1.51

Raw materials

0

0

-9.1

-2.29

As % of sales

0

0

0.39

0.11

Employee costs

-250.13

-187.6

-181.86

-155.09

As % of sales

8.26

10.91

7.79

7.49

Other costs

-2,319.65

-1,362.67

-2,040.87

-1,635.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

76.61

79.26

87.47

79.01

Operating profit

458

168.84

101.21

277.03

OPM

15.12

9.82

4.33

13.38

Depreciation

-68.14

-63.9

-58.62

-40.92

Interest expense

-393.36

-369.38

-330.9

-322.52

Other income

134.65

143.3

349.51

286.2

Profit before tax

131.15

-121.13

61.19

199.79

Taxes

-32.29

76.64

-24.02

-32.48

Tax rate

-24.62

-63.27

-39.26

-16.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

98.86

-44.48

37.16

167.3

Exceptional items

-46.35

-93.91

0

-84.43

Net profit

52.5

-138.39

37.16

82.87

yoy growth (%)

-137.93

-472.35

-55.15

40.27

NPM

1.73

-8.05

1.59

4

Patel Engineerin : related Articles

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Oct 2024|10:56 AM

Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.

Read More

