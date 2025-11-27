iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Patel Engineering bags ₹798 Crore orders for Chhattisgarh project

27 Nov 2025 , 11:21 AM

Patel Engineering announced that it has secured 2 Letters of Intent (LoIs). The aggregate value of these orders is worth ₹798.19 Crore. The project underlines coal excavation and transportation projects in Chhattisgarh, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday (November 26).

The company has received these orders from Saidax Engineers and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for work to be executed at the Jhiria West Open Cast Project (OCP) in the Hasdeo area of Bilaspur, for South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL). The project value is excluding taxes.

As per the company’s disclosure, the contract has an estimated timeline of 9-years. The scope of work includes overburden removal, rehandling, coal cutting using surface miners, loading and transportation of coal, and the hiring, supply, and maintenance of required plant, equipment, and manpower.

Patel Engineering stated in its exchange filings that neither the promoters nor the promoter groups have any interest in the awarding entity. These orders do not fall under any related party transactions.

These new work orders came in addition to a strong order pipeline of over ₹34,000 Crore already bid and under evaluation. Furthermore, the company expects additional opportunities worth ₹18,000 Crore expected to come up before the end of this financial year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Patel Engineering
  • Patel Engineering News
  • Patel Engineering Order
  • Patel Engineering Project
  • Patel Engineering Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Patel Engineering bags ₹798 Crore orders for Chhattisgarh project

Patel Engineering bags ₹798 Crore orders for Chhattisgarh project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:21 AM
Ashoka Buildcon unit offloads stake in 5 SPVs for ₹1,804 Crore

Ashoka Buildcon unit offloads stake in 5 SPVs for ₹1,804 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:18 AM
Asian Paints arm to establish second unit in UAE for ₹340 Crore

Asian Paints arm to establish second unit in UAE for ₹340 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:15 AM
Thermax Secures ₹580 Crore Boiler Order From Dangote Industries for Nigeria Refinery

Thermax Secures ₹580 Crore Boiler Order From Dangote Industries for Nigeria Refinery

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|10:21 AM
Bajaj Auto Launches Riki Electric Rickshaw With Longest Range in Segment

Bajaj Auto Launches Riki Electric Rickshaw With Longest Range in Segment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|09:44 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.