Patel Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
77.36
77.36
47.92
46.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,068.57
2,780.39
2,304.61
2,445.8
Net Worth
3,145.93
2,857.75
2,352.53
2,492.35
Minority Interest
Debt
1,756.58
1,559.26
2,019.73
1,948.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.71
2.93
7.12
Total Liabilities
4,902.51
4,417.72
4,375.19
4,448.02
Fixed Assets
1,229.79
1,197.38
1,075.39
365.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
234.16
225.69
257.82
653.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
85.35
198.59
191.35
199.46
Networking Capital
3,162.21
2,625.49
2,659.1
3,115.08
Inventories
3,631.55
3,259.22
2,921.87
2,852.32
Inventory Days
352.23
605.59
Sundry Debtors
474.76
433.19
382.62
335.89
Debtor Days
46.12
71.31
Other Current Assets
2,842.82
2,647.5
2,718.73
2,954.65
Sundry Creditors
-1,854.56
-1,477.44
-1,256.06
-1,122.55
Creditor Days
151.41
238.33
Other Current Liabilities
-1,932.36
-2,236.98
-2,108.06
-1,905.23
Cash
191
170.56
191.55
113.93
Total Assets
4,902.51
4,417.71
4,375.21
4,448.02
Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.