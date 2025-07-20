iifl-logo

Patel Engineering Bags ₹240 Crore NHPC Contract for Teesta-V Project in Sikkim

20 Jul 2025 , 05:18 PM

Patel Engineering Ltd (PEL) has been awarded a civil and hydro-mechanical contract valued at ₹239.98 crore, including taxes, by NHPC Ltd for works at the Teesta-V hydroelectric project in Sikkim. The company announced the order win in a regulatory filing on Friday, July 18.

The scope of the contract involves converting the existing diversion tunnel into a tunnel spillway system as part of Package 6 of the project. Located in Sikkim’s South District, the project is scheduled for completion within 18 months.

Key works under the package include the construction of the tunnel spillway, gate operation chamber and shaft, a precast bridge, an access road, energy dissipation structures, a dyke, an environmental flow tunnel, and associated infrastructure.

This latest order comes just two months after Patel Engineering secured a ₹1,318.89 crore contract from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) for the Kondhane Dam project.

That contract, announced in May, covers major civil works at the dam site located in Karjat taluka, Raigad district, Maharashtra. The Kondhane dam will span 1,209 meters in length and rise to a height of 83 meters, according to the company’s statement.

Apart from the core dam construction, the project scope also includes hydro-mechanical and electrical works, such as three radial gates, associated electrical and manual control systems, and overall site electrification. The contract is expected to be executed over a period of 42 months.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

