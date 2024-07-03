Patel Engineering Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,200.93
2,686.08
2,268.63
1,261.21
2,067.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,200.93
2,686.08
2,268.63
1,261.21
2,067.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
100.55
104.45
74.83
66.3
142.22
Total Income
3,301.48
2,790.53
2,343.46
1,327.51
2,209.78
Total Expenditure
2,760.84
2,301.23
1,908.88
1,104.95
1,813.09
PBIDT
540.64
489.3
434.58
222.56
396.69
Interest
269.01
308.47
315.09
285.72
195.91
PBDT
271.63
180.84
119.49
-63.16
200.78
Depreciation
68.59
60.18
61.06
51.78
49.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
55.83
35.18
17.29
6.28
41
Deferred Tax
-1.47
3.93
6.09
5.77
5.16
Reported Profit After Tax
148.69
81.54
35.05
-126.99
105.17
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
149.89
84.37
33.87
-149.9
90.92
Extra-ordinary Items
19.25
4.19
-7.89
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
130.64
80.18
41.76
-149.9
90.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.87
1.71
0.71
-3.56
3.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
77.36
51.57
47.92
43
38.76
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.89
18.21
19.15
17.64
19.18
PBDTM(%)
8.48
6.73
5.26
-5
9.71
PATM(%)
4.64
3.03
1.54
-10.06
5.08
Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.Read More
