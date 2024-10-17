iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Patel Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

49.38
(0.02%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Patel Engineerin CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
PATEL ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated August 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
PATEL ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given in terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Results - Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting6 Jul 20246 Jul 2024
Appointment of Directorate in the company
Board Meeting18 May 202410 May 2024
PATEL ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given in terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday May 18 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1) Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2) Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
PATEL ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given in terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday February 12 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. You are requested to take note of the same. Board Meeting Outcome dated February 12, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Patel Engineerin: Related News

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Oct 2024|10:56 AM

Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Patel Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.