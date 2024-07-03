iifl-logo-icon 1
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd Share Price

207.72
(-1.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:54 AM

  • Open212.6
  • Day's High212.6
  • 52 Wk High294.05
  • Prev. Close210.11
  • Day's Low206
  • 52 Wk Low 180
  • Turnover (lac)17.76
  • P/E22.75
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value45.98
  • EPS9.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)593.34
  • Div. Yield0.95
No Records Found

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

212.6

Prev. Close

210.11

Turnover(Lac.)

17.76

Day's High

212.6

Day's Low

206

52 Week's High

294.05

52 Week's Low

180

Book Value

45.98

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

593.34

P/E

22.75

EPS

9.25

Divi. Yield

0.95

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.4

arrow

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.32%

Institutions: 0.31%

Non-Institutions: 50.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.86

5.65

5.65

5.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

112.59

96.12

65.31

54.21

Net Worth

119.45

101.77

70.96

59.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

76.01

90.85

65.28

56.41

yoy growth (%)

-16.32

39.15

15.73

18.11

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-52.99

-59.93

-44.97

-38.59

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.97

13.5

6.45

8.35

Depreciation

-4.72

-5.44

-3.27

-2.51

Tax paid

-4.11

-3.05

-1.05

-2.32

Working capital

6.11

9.63

2.08

1.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.32

39.15

15.73

18.11

Op profit growth

-26.58

94.11

20.25

27.02

EBIT growth

1.59

110.19

-25.76

6.68

Net profit growth

-5.64

93.68

-10.56

6.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

160.74

146.88

98.35

82.92

100.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

160.74

146.88

98.35

82.92

100.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.43

1.93

2.85

5.12

0.52

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

J Lakshmana Rao

Non Executive Director

A Subrahmanyam

Non Executive Director

P Venkateswara Rao

Whole-time Director

J Sudharani

Non Executive Director

Bhujanga Rao Janumahanti

Independent Director

Dhanraj Tirumala Narasimha Rao Togaru

Independent Director

Madhuri Venkata Ramani Viswanadham

Independent Director

Kesaboina Sobhana Chalam

Independent Director

P Ramnath

Independent Director

Eswara Rao Immaneni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd

Summary

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, earlier known as Mold-Tek Plastics Limited, is one of the leading manufacturers of injection and blow moulded plastic items in India with sophisticated in-house toolroom facilities. The Company was incorporated in Jul.85. The Company is engaged in providing Civil & Mechanical Design Engineering Services.Mold-Tek came out with a rights issue in Aug.95 to mobilise funds to expand the plastic moulding capacity and the PET containers manufacturing facility. Amalgamation of Strongpet Polymers Pvt Ltd, an existing PET bottle manufacturer, with the company with effect from Nov.95, is expected to accelerate its foray into the PET packaging business.In 1999-2000, the company firmly established its plans to enter into Information Technology Business and presently it is in the final stages of acquiring M/s American Consulting Corporation, Chicago, USA, a 4 year old IT company with about 20 employees.During 2006-07, the IT (KPO) Division commenced engineering services in US & Canada. In April 2007, Company acquired Cross Road Detailing Inc. an engineering services KPO, located at Indiana, USA. The Company commenced the modernization of Annafam unit and expansion of capacity at Daman plant, resulting in increase in manufacturing ability, efficiency, quality and cost reduction.During 2007-08, the Scheme of Arrangement for the amalgamation between Teck-men Tools Private Limited (TTPL) and the Company and Demerger between MTL, the Demerged Company and Moldtek Plast
Company FAQs

What is the Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹207.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd is ₹593.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd is 22.75 and 4.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd is ₹180 and ₹294.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd?

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.83%, 3 Years at 35.13%, 1 Year at -24.60%, 6 Month at -19.28%, 3 Month at -8.52% and 1 Month at -3.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.22 %
Institutions - 0.32 %
Public - 50.47 %

