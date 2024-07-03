Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹212.6
Prev. Close₹210.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.76
Day's High₹212.6
Day's Low₹206
52 Week's High₹294.05
52 Week's Low₹180
Book Value₹45.98
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)593.34
P/E22.75
EPS9.25
Divi. Yield0.95
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.86
5.65
5.65
5.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
112.59
96.12
65.31
54.21
Net Worth
119.45
101.77
70.96
59.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
76.01
90.85
65.28
56.41
yoy growth (%)
-16.32
39.15
15.73
18.11
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-52.99
-59.93
-44.97
-38.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.97
13.5
6.45
8.35
Depreciation
-4.72
-5.44
-3.27
-2.51
Tax paid
-4.11
-3.05
-1.05
-2.32
Working capital
6.11
9.63
2.08
1.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.32
39.15
15.73
18.11
Op profit growth
-26.58
94.11
20.25
27.02
EBIT growth
1.59
110.19
-25.76
6.68
Net profit growth
-5.64
93.68
-10.56
6.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
160.74
146.88
98.35
82.92
100.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
160.74
146.88
98.35
82.92
100.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.43
1.93
2.85
5.12
0.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
J Lakshmana Rao
Non Executive Director
A Subrahmanyam
Non Executive Director
P Venkateswara Rao
Whole-time Director
J Sudharani
Non Executive Director
Bhujanga Rao Janumahanti
Independent Director
Dhanraj Tirumala Narasimha Rao Togaru
Independent Director
Madhuri Venkata Ramani Viswanadham
Independent Director
Kesaboina Sobhana Chalam
Independent Director
P Ramnath
Independent Director
Eswara Rao Immaneni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd
Summary
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, earlier known as Mold-Tek Plastics Limited, is one of the leading manufacturers of injection and blow moulded plastic items in India with sophisticated in-house toolroom facilities. The Company was incorporated in Jul.85. The Company is engaged in providing Civil & Mechanical Design Engineering Services.Mold-Tek came out with a rights issue in Aug.95 to mobilise funds to expand the plastic moulding capacity and the PET containers manufacturing facility. Amalgamation of Strongpet Polymers Pvt Ltd, an existing PET bottle manufacturer, with the company with effect from Nov.95, is expected to accelerate its foray into the PET packaging business.In 1999-2000, the company firmly established its plans to enter into Information Technology Business and presently it is in the final stages of acquiring M/s American Consulting Corporation, Chicago, USA, a 4 year old IT company with about 20 employees.During 2006-07, the IT (KPO) Division commenced engineering services in US & Canada. In April 2007, Company acquired Cross Road Detailing Inc. an engineering services KPO, located at Indiana, USA. The Company commenced the modernization of Annafam unit and expansion of capacity at Daman plant, resulting in increase in manufacturing ability, efficiency, quality and cost reduction.During 2007-08, the Scheme of Arrangement for the amalgamation between Teck-men Tools Private Limited (TTPL) and the Company and Demerger between MTL, the Demerged Company and Moldtek Plast
Read More
The Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹207.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd is ₹593.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd is 22.75 and 4.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd is ₹180 and ₹294.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.83%, 3 Years at 35.13%, 1 Year at -24.60%, 6 Month at -19.28%, 3 Month at -8.52% and 1 Month at -3.42%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.