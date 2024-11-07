Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

MOLD-TEK TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve matters related to ensuing 40th AGM of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting pertaining to the matters related to ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

MOLD-TEK TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024; and (ii) recommendation of final dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 and other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 24 Apr 2024

MOLD-TEK TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record amongst other items of agenda Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Declaration of Unmodified Opinion by Statutory Auditors on Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th April, 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Apr 2024 29 Mar 2024

MOLD-TEK TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend for F.Y. 2023-24. Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 3rd April, 2024, have, inter-alia, considered the following: 1. Declared an Interim Equity Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 @ 100% i.e. ? 2.00/- per equity share on face value of ? 2.00/- per equity share. 2. Allotted 1,73,398 no. of Equity Shares of ? 2/- each pursuant to exercise of options out of 6,00,495 shares granted on 23rd February, 2022 under the MTTL ESOS - 2016 which has been approved in the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company held on 19th September, 2016. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/04/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024