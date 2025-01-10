Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.86
5.65
5.65
5.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
112.59
96.12
65.31
54.21
Net Worth
119.45
101.77
70.96
59.82
Minority Interest
Debt
10.23
7.33
6.21
4.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.6
0.49
0.34
0.34
Total Liabilities
130.28
109.59
77.51
64.45
Fixed Assets
37.83
34.68
24.61
22.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.6
15.2
12.34
3.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
50.92
30.68
32.82
28.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
49.93
32.98
25.12
17.56
Debtor Days
84.31
Other Current Assets
14.21
14.78
18.99
21.39
Sundry Creditors
-0.74
-3.56
-1.84
-0.74
Creditor Days
3.55
Other Current Liabilities
-12.48
-13.52
-9.45
-9.71
Cash
27.92
29.02
7.75
10.09
Total Assets
130.27
109.58
77.52
64.44
