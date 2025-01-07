Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
76.01
90.85
65.28
56.41
yoy growth (%)
-16.32
39.15
15.73
18.11
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-52.99
-59.93
-44.97
-38.59
As % of sales
69.71
65.96
68.88
68.42
Other costs
-8.95
-11.75
-10.44
-9.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.77
12.94
15.99
17.02
Operating profit
14.06
19.16
9.87
8.2
OPM
18.5
21.09
15.11
14.55
Depreciation
-4.72
-5.44
-3.27
-2.51
Interest expense
-0.48
-0.73
-0.32
-0.76
Other income
5.11
0.52
0.17
3.43
Profit before tax
13.97
13.5
6.45
8.35
Taxes
-4.11
-3.05
-1.05
-2.32
Tax rate
-29.47
-22.65
-16.4
-27.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.85
10.44
5.39
6.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.85
10.44
5.39
6.02
yoy growth (%)
-5.64
93.68
-10.56
6.33
NPM
12.96
11.49
8.26
10.68
