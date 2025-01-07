iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

198.3
(0.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:39:05 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

76.01

90.85

65.28

56.41

yoy growth (%)

-16.32

39.15

15.73

18.11

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-52.99

-59.93

-44.97

-38.59

As % of sales

69.71

65.96

68.88

68.42

Other costs

-8.95

-11.75

-10.44

-9.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.77

12.94

15.99

17.02

Operating profit

14.06

19.16

9.87

8.2

OPM

18.5

21.09

15.11

14.55

Depreciation

-4.72

-5.44

-3.27

-2.51

Interest expense

-0.48

-0.73

-0.32

-0.76

Other income

5.11

0.52

0.17

3.43

Profit before tax

13.97

13.5

6.45

8.35

Taxes

-4.11

-3.05

-1.05

-2.32

Tax rate

-29.47

-22.65

-16.4

-27.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.85

10.44

5.39

6.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.85

10.44

5.39

6.02

yoy growth (%)

-5.64

93.68

-10.56

6.33

NPM

12.96

11.49

8.26

10.68

Mold-Tek Technol : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.