iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

198.22
(-5.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd

Mold-Tek Technol FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.97

13.5

6.45

8.35

Depreciation

-4.72

-5.44

-3.27

-2.51

Tax paid

-4.11

-3.05

-1.05

-2.32

Working capital

6.11

9.63

2.08

1.57

Other operating items

Operating

11.24

14.62

4.2

5.08

Capital expenditure

2.32

11.49

3.07

-12.53

Free cash flow

13.56

26.11

7.27

-7.44

Equity raised

88.89

69.06

61.28

49.22

Investing

3.5

0

0

0

Financing

3.85

4.08

-1.13

-3.74

Dividends paid

0

0

1.92

1.62

Net in cash

109.8

99.26

69.35

39.66

Mold-Tek Technol : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.