Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.97
13.5
6.45
8.35
Depreciation
-4.72
-5.44
-3.27
-2.51
Tax paid
-4.11
-3.05
-1.05
-2.32
Working capital
6.11
9.63
2.08
1.57
Other operating items
Operating
11.24
14.62
4.2
5.08
Capital expenditure
2.32
11.49
3.07
-12.53
Free cash flow
13.56
26.11
7.27
-7.44
Equity raised
88.89
69.06
61.28
49.22
Investing
3.5
0
0
0
Financing
3.85
4.08
-1.13
-3.74
Dividends paid
0
0
1.92
1.62
Net in cash
109.8
99.26
69.35
39.66
