Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd Summary

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, earlier known as Mold-Tek Plastics Limited, is one of the leading manufacturers of injection and blow moulded plastic items in India with sophisticated in-house toolroom facilities. The Company was incorporated in Jul.85. The Company is engaged in providing Civil & Mechanical Design Engineering Services.Mold-Tek came out with a rights issue in Aug.95 to mobilise funds to expand the plastic moulding capacity and the PET containers manufacturing facility. Amalgamation of Strongpet Polymers Pvt Ltd, an existing PET bottle manufacturer, with the company with effect from Nov.95, is expected to accelerate its foray into the PET packaging business.In 1999-2000, the company firmly established its plans to enter into Information Technology Business and presently it is in the final stages of acquiring M/s American Consulting Corporation, Chicago, USA, a 4 year old IT company with about 20 employees.During 2006-07, the IT (KPO) Division commenced engineering services in US & Canada. In April 2007, Company acquired Cross Road Detailing Inc. an engineering services KPO, located at Indiana, USA. The Company commenced the modernization of Annafam unit and expansion of capacity at Daman plant, resulting in increase in manufacturing ability, efficiency, quality and cost reduction.During 2007-08, the Scheme of Arrangement for the amalgamation between Teck-men Tools Private Limited (TTPL) and the Company and Demerger between MTL, the Demerged Company and Moldtek Plastics Limited (MPL), the Resulting Company was made effective from 26th August, 2008. The business and the assets and liabilities of Teck-men Tools Private Limited were transferred to and vested in the Company effective from 1st October 2006 and in consideration thereof, 5,80,800 Equity shares of Rs.10 each fully paid up of the Company were allotted to the shareholders of Teck-men Tools Private limited in 2008. Similarly, the Plastic Packaging Manufacturing segment of MTL together with assets and liabilities demerged and stood transferred to and vested in Moldtek Plastics Limited (formerly Treasure Packs Limited), the Resulting Company with effect from 1st April 2007 and in consideration thereof, 72 Equity shares of Rs.10 each fully paid up of Moldtek Plastics Limited were allotted to the shareholder of MTL for every 100 shares of Rs.10 each fully paid up held in the Company on 24th September 2008. During the year 2014, the Company established its presence in cloud computing, one of the SMAC emerging IT Technologies.