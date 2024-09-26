Summary of proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting of Mold-Tek Technologies Limited. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024) AGM 26/09/2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting pertaining to the matters related to ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report pertaining to 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)