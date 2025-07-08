Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹19.2
Prev. Close₹20.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹19.2
Day's Low₹19.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.53
22.53
22.53
22.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.25
-0.81
16.85
13.64
Net Worth
20.28
21.72
39.38
36.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
218.63
207.89
207.8
410.92
yoy growth (%)
5.16
0.04
-49.43
-41.98
Raw materials
0.61
-0.72
-25.44
-14.62
As % of sales
0.27
0.34
12.24
3.56
Employee costs
-5.32
-7.75
-8
-16.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.98
1.64
-35.45
-68.94
Depreciation
-1.32
-2.11
-10.14
-14.63
Tax paid
0.42
0
-1.66
2.75
Working capital
7.75
47.17
-56.67
32.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.16
0.04
-49.43
-41.98
Op profit growth
-459.61
-95.97
162.04
-91.43
EBIT growth
203.52
-91.95
8,936.63
-100.28
Net profit growth
-6.66
-104.44
-43.93
-63.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
70.56
113.69
234.43
232.02
240.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
70.56
113.69
234.43
232.02
240.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.63
3.62
8.29
98.47
5.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,606.4
|42.61
|4,95,913.35
|3,508.99
|0.94
|42,328.96
|522.74
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
386.5
|67.8
|80,575.6
|373.34
|0.45
|6,345.11
|41.36
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
115.74
|57
|31,239
|137.19
|0.58
|3,217.53
|8.62
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
49.45
|30.33
|29,850.78
|278.44
|0.61
|1,466.14
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
878.65
|72.14
|23,371.03
|160.68
|0.63
|6,048.02
|191.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vijaykumar H Modi
Executive Director
Bhushan Ravindra Sable
Executive Director
Shashikant Gangadhar Bhoge
Non Executive Director
Pradeep Khandagale
Independent Director
Ashish Mittal
Independent Director
Vipul Dhanprakash Bansal
Independent Director
Ashlesha Shachindra Raythattha
Valecha Chambers 4th Floor,
Anderi New Link Road Anderi (W,
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: 91-022-26733625 to 26733629
Website: http://www.valechaeng.com
Email: ho@valecha.in/investor.relation@valecha.in
C-101 1st Floor,
247 Park Vikhroli W, Lal Bahadur Marg,
Mumbai - 400 083
Tel: -
Website: www.tsrdarashaw.com
Email: csg-unit@tsrdarashaw.com
Summary
Valecha Engineering Ltd (VEL) which is promoted by Valecha Brothers under a partnership firm, was incorporated in 1977, as a private limited company in the name of Valecha Bros. (E.C.) Pvt. Ltd. The c...
