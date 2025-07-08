iifl-logo
Valecha Engineering Ltd Share Price Live

19.2
(-4.95%)
Jun 19, 2017|11:50:05 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.2
  • Day's High19.2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close20.2
  • Day's Low19.2
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.3
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.26
  • Div. Yield0
Valecha Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Valecha Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Valecha Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Valecha Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:07 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.03%

Foreign: 0.03%

Indian: 18.06%

Non-Promoter- 4.76%

Institutions: 4.75%

Non-Institutions: 77.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Valecha Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.53

22.53

22.53

22.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.25

-0.81

16.85

13.64

Net Worth

20.28

21.72

39.38

36.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

218.63

207.89

207.8

410.92

yoy growth (%)

5.16

0.04

-49.43

-41.98

Raw materials

0.61

-0.72

-25.44

-14.62

As % of sales

0.27

0.34

12.24

3.56

Employee costs

-5.32

-7.75

-8

-16.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.98

1.64

-35.45

-68.94

Depreciation

-1.32

-2.11

-10.14

-14.63

Tax paid

0.42

0

-1.66

2.75

Working capital

7.75

47.17

-56.67

32.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.16

0.04

-49.43

-41.98

Op profit growth

-459.61

-95.97

162.04

-91.43

EBIT growth

203.52

-91.95

8,936.63

-100.28

Net profit growth

-6.66

-104.44

-43.93

-63.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

70.56

113.69

234.43

232.02

240.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

70.56

113.69

234.43

232.02

240.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.63

3.62

8.29

98.47

5.95

Valecha Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,606.4

42.614,95,913.353,508.990.9442,328.96522.74

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

386.5

67.880,575.6373.340.456,345.1141.36

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

115.74

5731,239137.190.583,217.538.62

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

49.45

30.3329,850.78278.440.611,466.1424.33

K E C International Ltd

KEC

878.65

72.1423,371.03160.680.636,048.02191.47

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Valecha Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vijaykumar H Modi

Executive Director

Bhushan Ravindra Sable

Executive Director

Shashikant Gangadhar Bhoge

Non Executive Director

Pradeep Khandagale

Independent Director

Ashish Mittal

Independent Director

Vipul Dhanprakash Bansal

Independent Director

Ashlesha Shachindra Raythattha

Registered Office

Valecha Chambers 4th Floor,

Anderi New Link Road Anderi (W,

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: 91-022-26733625 to 26733629

Website: http://www.valechaeng.com

Email: ho@valecha.in/investor.relation@valecha.in

Registrar Office

C-101 1st Floor,

247 Park Vikhroli W, Lal Bahadur Marg,

Mumbai - 400 083

Tel: -

Website: www.tsrdarashaw.com

Email: csg-unit@tsrdarashaw.com

Summary

Valecha Engineering Ltd (VEL) which is promoted by Valecha Brothers under a partnership firm, was incorporated in 1977, as a private limited company in the name of Valecha Bros. (E.C.) Pvt. Ltd. The c...
Read More

Reports by Valecha Engineering Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Valecha Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Valecha Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Valecha Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Valecha Engineering Ltd is ₹43.26 Cr. as of 19 Jun ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Valecha Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Valecha Engineering Ltd is 0 and 0.06 as of 19 Jun ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Valecha Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Valecha Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Valecha Engineering Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 19 Jun ‘17

What is the CAGR of Valecha Engineering Ltd?

Valecha Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.64%, 3 Years at -38.12%, 1 Year at -38.85%, 6 Month at -26.30%, 3 Month at 3.23% and 1 Month at -3.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Valecha Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Valecha Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

