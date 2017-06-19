iifl-logo
Valecha Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.2
(-4.95%)
Jun 19, 2017|11:50:05 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

218.63

207.89

207.8

410.92

yoy growth (%)

5.16

0.04

-49.43

-41.98

Raw materials

0.61

-0.72

-25.44

-14.62

As % of sales

0.27

0.34

12.24

3.56

Employee costs

-5.32

-7.75

-8

-16.74

As % of sales

2.43

3.72

3.84

4.07

Other costs

-210.18

-200.46

-200.2

-389.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

96.13

96.42

96.34

94.76

Operating profit

3.74

-1.04

-25.84

-9.86

OPM

1.71

-0.5

-12.43

-2.39

Depreciation

-1.32

-2.11

-10.14

-14.63

Interest expense

-0.76

-0.9

-67.16

-69.29

Other income

5.32

5.7

67.69

24.84

Profit before tax

6.98

1.64

-35.45

-68.94

Taxes

0.42

0

-1.66

2.75

Tax rate

6.01

0

4.68

-3.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.4

1.64

-37.11

-66.18

Exceptional items

-5.86

0

0

0

Net profit

1.54

1.65

-37.11

-66.18

yoy growth (%)

-6.66

-104.44

-43.93

-63.48

NPM

0.7

0.79

-17.85

-16.1

