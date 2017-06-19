Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
218.63
207.89
207.8
410.92
yoy growth (%)
5.16
0.04
-49.43
-41.98
Raw materials
0.61
-0.72
-25.44
-14.62
As % of sales
0.27
0.34
12.24
3.56
Employee costs
-5.32
-7.75
-8
-16.74
As % of sales
2.43
3.72
3.84
4.07
Other costs
-210.18
-200.46
-200.2
-389.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
96.13
96.42
96.34
94.76
Operating profit
3.74
-1.04
-25.84
-9.86
OPM
1.71
-0.5
-12.43
-2.39
Depreciation
-1.32
-2.11
-10.14
-14.63
Interest expense
-0.76
-0.9
-67.16
-69.29
Other income
5.32
5.7
67.69
24.84
Profit before tax
6.98
1.64
-35.45
-68.94
Taxes
0.42
0
-1.66
2.75
Tax rate
6.01
0
4.68
-3.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.4
1.64
-37.11
-66.18
Exceptional items
-5.86
0
0
0
Net profit
1.54
1.65
-37.11
-66.18
yoy growth (%)
-6.66
-104.44
-43.93
-63.48
NPM
0.7
0.79
-17.85
-16.1
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.