Valecha Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.98
1.64
-35.45
-68.94
Depreciation
-1.32
-2.11
-10.14
-14.63
Tax paid
0.42
0
-1.66
2.75
Working capital
7.75
47.17
-56.67
32.41
Other operating items
Operating
13.83
46.71
-103.92
-48.41
Capital expenditure
-43.28
-64.32
-22.53
-38.81
Free cash flow
-29.45
-17.61
-126.45
-87.22
Equity raised
24.57
17.51
90.28
202.19
Investing
-0.05
-26.86
-14.03
-51.45
Financing
144.52
172.91
129.15
452.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
139.58
145.95
78.95
516.45
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.