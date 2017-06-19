iifl-logo
Valecha Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

19.2
(-4.95%)
Jun 19, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.98

1.64

-35.45

-68.94

Depreciation

-1.32

-2.11

-10.14

-14.63

Tax paid

0.42

0

-1.66

2.75

Working capital

7.75

47.17

-56.67

32.41

Other operating items

Operating

13.83

46.71

-103.92

-48.41

Capital expenditure

-43.28

-64.32

-22.53

-38.81

Free cash flow

-29.45

-17.61

-126.45

-87.22

Equity raised

24.57

17.51

90.28

202.19

Investing

-0.05

-26.86

-14.03

-51.45

Financing

144.52

172.91

129.15

452.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

139.58

145.95

78.95

516.45

