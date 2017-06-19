iifl-logo
Valecha Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Jun 19, 2017

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.53

22.53

22.53

22.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.25

-0.81

16.85

13.64

Net Worth

20.28

21.72

39.38

36.17

Minority Interest

Debt

498.31

498.44

498.4

500.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

518.59

520.16

537.78

536.63

Fixed Assets

3.54

4.04

4.39

3.66

Intangible Assets

Investments

42.07

42.07

42.07

42.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

465.73

460.72

481.54

467.48

Inventories

0

0.01

0.03

1.12

Inventory Days

1.86

Sundry Debtors

303.09

298.97

305.24

238.86

Debtor Days

398.77

Other Current Assets

445.55

437.34

443.21

517.74

Sundry Creditors

-75.16

-75.67

-72.3

-94.43

Creditor Days

157.64

Other Current Liabilities

-207.75

-199.93

-194.64

-195.81

Cash

7.25

13.33

9.78

23.43

Total Assets

518.59

520.16

537.78

536.63

