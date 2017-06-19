Valecha Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.53
22.53
22.53
22.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.25
-0.81
16.85
13.64
Net Worth
20.28
21.72
39.38
36.17
Minority Interest
Debt
498.31
498.44
498.4
500.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
518.59
520.16
537.78
536.63
Fixed Assets
3.54
4.04
4.39
3.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
42.07
42.07
42.07
42.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
465.73
460.72
481.54
467.48
Inventories
0
0.01
0.03
1.12
Inventory Days
1.86
Sundry Debtors
303.09
298.97
305.24
238.86
Debtor Days
398.77
Other Current Assets
445.55
437.34
443.21
517.74
Sundry Creditors
-75.16
-75.67
-72.3
-94.43
Creditor Days
157.64
Other Current Liabilities
-207.75
-199.93
-194.64
-195.81
Cash
7.25
13.33
9.78
23.43
Total Assets
518.59
520.16
537.78
536.63
