Valecha Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

19.2
(-4.95%)
Jun 19, 2017|11:50:05 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Valecha Engineering Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.86

-44.14

-39.72

9.7

Op profit growth

-648.17

-113.41

-127.78

-341.96

EBIT growth

-72.97

1,776.65

-97.65

1,69,018.89

Net profit growth

-33.13

-33.84

0.52

236.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.86

-1.19

4.96

-10.76

EBIT margin

-6

-21.13

-0.62

-16.16

Net profit margin

-43.08

-61.29

-51.75

-31.03

RoCE

-2.54

-5.95

-0.24

-9.94

RoNW

5.56

13.55

61.28

-49.59

RoA

-4.56

-4.31

-5.13

-4.77

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-62.33

-115.1

-126.19

-127.09

Book value per share

-251.65

-161.61

-91.87

7.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.14

-0.22

P/B

-0.19

4.08

EV/EBIDTA

28.17

-16.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-0.19

-2.11

-2.1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

419.22

422.87

206.75

126.43

Inventory days

11.92

40.33

38.69

25.9

Creditor days

-226.84

-237.68

-145.96

-72.04

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.1

0.3

0.01

1

Net debt / equity

-2.06

-3.16

-6.25

67.28

Net debt / op. profit

71.09

-383.2

57.69

-13.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.29

-10.06

-3.23

0.53

Employee costs

-3.93

-3.79

-4.05

-3.07

Other costs

-88.89

-87.32

-87.75

-108.22

