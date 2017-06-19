Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.86
-44.14
-39.72
9.7
Op profit growth
-648.17
-113.41
-127.78
-341.96
EBIT growth
-72.97
1,776.65
-97.65
1,69,018.89
Net profit growth
-33.13
-33.84
0.52
236.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.86
-1.19
4.96
-10.76
EBIT margin
-6
-21.13
-0.62
-16.16
Net profit margin
-43.08
-61.29
-51.75
-31.03
RoCE
-2.54
-5.95
-0.24
-9.94
RoNW
5.56
13.55
61.28
-49.59
RoA
-4.56
-4.31
-5.13
-4.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-62.33
-115.1
-126.19
-127.09
Book value per share
-251.65
-161.61
-91.87
7.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.14
-0.22
P/B
-0.19
4.08
EV/EBIDTA
28.17
-16.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-0.19
-2.11
-2.1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
419.22
422.87
206.75
126.43
Inventory days
11.92
40.33
38.69
25.9
Creditor days
-226.84
-237.68
-145.96
-72.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.1
0.3
0.01
1
Net debt / equity
-2.06
-3.16
-6.25
67.28
Net debt / op. profit
71.09
-383.2
57.69
-13.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.29
-10.06
-3.23
0.53
Employee costs
-3.93
-3.79
-4.05
-3.07
Other costs
-88.89
-87.32
-87.75
-108.22
