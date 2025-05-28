|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2025
|21 May 2025
|Valecha Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform the Exchanges that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on WEDNESDAY THE 28-05-2025 inter-alia to consider and to approve the following: To consider and to approve re-constitution of Audit and Nomination & Remuneration Committee To consider to appoint Secretarial Auditor for the year 2025-26. To consider to appoint Internal Auditor for the year 2025-26. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|3 Feb 2025
|VALECHA ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform the Exchanges that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on FRIDAY 14-02-2025 inter-alia to consider and to approve the following: To consider and to approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 3RD QUARTER AND 9 MONTHS ENDED 31.12.2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|VALECHA ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The deferred meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday the 10.01.2025 relating to consider and to approve unaudited Financial Results as at 30.09.2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|27 Dec 2024
|18 Dec 2024
|VALECHA ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and to approve unaudited Financial Results as at 30.09.2024 The Board of Directors deferred the matters relating to consider and to approve unaudited Financial Results as at 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 27.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|VALECHA ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be scheduled on 18.11.2024 VALECHA ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As informed the Board of Directors, meeting held today, i.e. on Monday the 18th November, 2024. The meeting will continue to transact unfinished agenda on Tuesday the 19.11.2024. Hence, todays Board Meeting stand adjourned (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024) OUTCOME OF ADJOURNED BOARD MEETING HELD ON 19.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024) Request for extention of time for approval of results for 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|Corporate Information Update
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results OUR LETTER DATED 09.08.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
