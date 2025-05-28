iifl-logo
Valecha Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

Valecha Enginee. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202521 May 2025
Valecha Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform the Exchanges that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on WEDNESDAY THE 28-05-2025 inter-alia to consider and to approve the following: To consider and to approve re-constitution of Audit and Nomination & Remuneration Committee To consider to appoint Secretarial Auditor for the year 2025-26. To consider to appoint Internal Auditor for the year 2025-26. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.05.2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20253 Feb 2025
VALECHA ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform the Exchanges that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on FRIDAY 14-02-2025 inter-alia to consider and to approve the following: To consider and to approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 3RD QUARTER AND 9 MONTHS ENDED 31.12.2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting10 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
VALECHA ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The deferred meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday the 10.01.2025 relating to consider and to approve unaudited Financial Results as at 30.09.2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)
Board Meeting27 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
VALECHA ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and to approve unaudited Financial Results as at 30.09.2024 The Board of Directors deferred the matters relating to consider and to approve unaudited Financial Results as at 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 27.12.2024)
Board Meeting19 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
VALECHA ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be scheduled on 18.11.2024 VALECHA ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As informed the Board of Directors, meeting held today, i.e. on Monday the 18th November, 2024. The meeting will continue to transact unfinished agenda on Tuesday the 19.11.2024. Hence, todays Board Meeting stand adjourned (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024) OUTCOME OF ADJOURNED BOARD MEETING HELD ON 19.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024) Request for extention of time for approval of results for 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Sep 202410 Sep 2024
Corporate Information Update
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results OUR LETTER DATED 09.08.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

