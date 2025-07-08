Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹0.7
Prev. Close₹0.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.68
Day's High₹0.75
Day's Low₹0.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-14.18
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)65.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
189.18
189.18
189.18
189.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,412.1
-1,171.22
108.16
664.9
Net Worth
-1,222.92
-982.04
297.34
854.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.62
0.83
150.78
189.82
yoy growth (%)
-25.29
-99.44
-20.56
-52.92
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.56
-3.31
-8.29
-7.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
33.6
-10.15
13.91
16.8
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.65
-0.6
-0.15
Tax paid
-27.36
-1.3
-2.47
-0.45
Working capital
23.98
-1,198.82
16.64
-263.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.29
-99.44
-20.56
-52.92
Op profit growth
-70
-220.75
-32.86
-74.9
EBIT growth
118.63
-52.68
-15.96
-64.14
Net profit growth
-154.48
-200.17
-38.96
-19.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
34.7
61.23
91.12
178.25
241.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.7
61.23
91.12
178.25
241.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
819.93
81.38
82.67
26.57
12.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,606.4
|42.61
|4,95,913.35
|3,508.99
|0.94
|42,328.96
|522.74
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
386.5
|67.8
|80,575.6
|373.34
|0.45
|6,345.11
|41.36
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
115.74
|57
|31,239
|137.19
|0.58
|3,217.53
|8.62
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
49.45
|30.33
|29,850.78
|278.44
|0.61
|1,466.14
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
878.65
|72.14
|23,371.03
|160.68
|0.63
|6,048.02
|191.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Mahendra Kumar Agrawala
Independent Director
Vinod Sahai
Whole-time Director
Mineel Madhukar Mali
Independent Director
Sunilbhai Chhabaria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kaushal Shah.
Independent Director
Subhrarabinda Birabar
Non Executive Director
Srinivasu Chaganti
Orbit Plaza CHS Ltd 5th Floor,
Pl-952/954 New Prabhadevi Road,
Maharashtra - 400025
Tel: 91-022-6111 4000
Website: http://www.ajrinfra.in
Email: compliances@ajrinfra.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd. (Formerly Gammon Infrastructure Projects Limited (GIPL)) is an infrastructure project development company promoted by Gammon India Limited in the year 2001, to participate in ...
