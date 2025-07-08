iifl-logo
AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd Share Price Live

0.7
(0.00%)
Oct 3, 2023|03:33:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.7
  • Day's High0.75
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.7
  • Day's Low0.65
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)11.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-14.18
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)65.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

0.7

Prev. Close

0.7

Turnover(Lac.)

11.68

Day's High

0.75

Day's Low

0.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-14.18

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

65.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd Corporate Action

13 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

arrow

AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:52 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.72%

Non-Promoter- 18.14%

Institutions: 18.13%

Non-Institutions: 71.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

189.18

189.18

189.18

189.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,412.1

-1,171.22

108.16

664.9

Net Worth

-1,222.92

-982.04

297.34

854.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.62

0.83

150.78

189.82

yoy growth (%)

-25.29

-99.44

-20.56

-52.92

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.56

-3.31

-8.29

-7.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

33.6

-10.15

13.91

16.8

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.65

-0.6

-0.15

Tax paid

-27.36

-1.3

-2.47

-0.45

Working capital

23.98

-1,198.82

16.64

-263.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.29

-99.44

-20.56

-52.92

Op profit growth

-70

-220.75

-32.86

-74.9

EBIT growth

118.63

-52.68

-15.96

-64.14

Net profit growth

-154.48

-200.17

-38.96

-19.42

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

34.7

61.23

91.12

178.25

241.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.7

61.23

91.12

178.25

241.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

819.93

81.38

82.67

26.57

12.26

View Annually Results

AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,606.4

42.614,95,913.353,508.990.9442,328.96522.74

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

386.5

67.880,575.6373.340.456,345.1141.36

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

115.74

5731,239137.190.583,217.538.62

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

49.45

30.3329,850.78278.440.611,466.1424.33

K E C International Ltd

KEC

878.65

72.1423,371.03160.680.636,048.02191.47

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Mahendra Kumar Agrawala

Independent Director

Vinod Sahai

Whole-time Director

Mineel Madhukar Mali

Independent Director

Sunilbhai Chhabaria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kaushal Shah.

Independent Director

Subhrarabinda Birabar

Non Executive Director

Srinivasu Chaganti

Registered Office

Orbit Plaza CHS Ltd 5th Floor,

Pl-952/954 New Prabhadevi Road,

Maharashtra - 400025

Tel: 91-022-6111 4000

Website: http://www.ajrinfra.in

Email: compliances@ajrinfra.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd. (Formerly Gammon Infrastructure Projects Limited (GIPL)) is an infrastructure project development company promoted by Gammon India Limited in the year 2001, to participate in ...
Reports by AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd share price today?

The AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd is ₹65.93 Cr. as of 03 Oct ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd is 0 and -0.05 as of 03 Oct ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Oct ‘23

What is the CAGR of AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd?

AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.49%, 3 Years at 5.27%, 1 Year at -57.58%, 6 Month at -26.32%, 3 Month at 27.27% and 1 Month at 7.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

