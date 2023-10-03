iifl-logo
AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.7
(0.00%)
Oct 3, 2023|03:33:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.62

0.83

150.78

189.82

yoy growth (%)

-25.29

-99.44

-20.56

-52.92

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.56

-3.31

-8.29

-7.18

As % of sales

90.27

395.86

5.5

3.78

Other costs

-4.05

-10.82

-131.47

-166.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

646.83

1,291.16

87.18

87.56

Operating profit

-3.99

-13.3

11.02

16.41

OPM

-637.11

-1,587.02

7.3

8.64

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.65

-0.6

-0.15

Interest expense

-3.95

-27.33

-22.39

-26.41

Other income

41.61

31.14

25.9

26.95

Profit before tax

33.6

-10.15

13.91

16.8

Taxes

-27.36

-1.3

-2.47

-0.45

Tax rate

-81.41

12.88

-17.77

-2.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.24

-11.46

11.44

16.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

2.41

Net profit

6.24

-11.46

11.44

18.75

yoy growth (%)

-154.48

-200.17

-38.96

-19.42

NPM

997.28

-1,367.33

7.58

9.87

