Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.62
0.83
150.78
189.82
yoy growth (%)
-25.29
-99.44
-20.56
-52.92
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.56
-3.31
-8.29
-7.18
As % of sales
90.27
395.86
5.5
3.78
Other costs
-4.05
-10.82
-131.47
-166.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
646.83
1,291.16
87.18
87.56
Operating profit
-3.99
-13.3
11.02
16.41
OPM
-637.11
-1,587.02
7.3
8.64
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.65
-0.6
-0.15
Interest expense
-3.95
-27.33
-22.39
-26.41
Other income
41.61
31.14
25.9
26.95
Profit before tax
33.6
-10.15
13.91
16.8
Taxes
-27.36
-1.3
-2.47
-0.45
Tax rate
-81.41
12.88
-17.77
-2.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.24
-11.46
11.44
16.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
2.41
Net profit
6.24
-11.46
11.44
18.75
yoy growth (%)
-154.48
-200.17
-38.96
-19.42
NPM
997.28
-1,367.33
7.58
9.87
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.