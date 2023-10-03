iifl-logo
iifl-logo

AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.7
(0.00%)
Oct 3, 2023|03:33:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd

AJR Infra & FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

33.6

-10.15

13.91

16.8

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.65

-0.6

-0.15

Tax paid

-27.36

-1.3

-2.47

-0.45

Working capital

23.98

-1,198.82

16.64

-263.64

Other operating items

Operating

30.17

-1,210.94

27.47

-247.45

Capital expenditure

0

-6.29

4.87

-0.05

Free cash flow

30.17

-1,217.23

32.34

-247.5

Equity raised

1,317.32

1,413.64

1,464.25

1,426.8

Investing

2.5

-68.88

-121.44

124.52

Financing

249.62

238.9

219.32

317.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,599.61

366.43

1,594.48

1,621.22

AJR Infra & : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.