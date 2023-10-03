AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
33.6
-10.15
13.91
16.8
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.65
-0.6
-0.15
Tax paid
-27.36
-1.3
-2.47
-0.45
Working capital
23.98
-1,198.82
16.64
-263.64
Other operating items
Operating
30.17
-1,210.94
27.47
-247.45
Capital expenditure
0
-6.29
4.87
-0.05
Free cash flow
30.17
-1,217.23
32.34
-247.5
Equity raised
1,317.32
1,413.64
1,464.25
1,426.8
Investing
2.5
-68.88
-121.44
124.52
Financing
249.62
238.9
219.32
317.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,599.61
366.43
1,594.48
1,621.22
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.