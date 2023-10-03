AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
189.18
189.18
189.18
189.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,412.1
-1,171.22
108.16
664.9
Net Worth
-1,222.92
-982.04
297.34
854.08
Minority Interest
Debt
61.49
46.51
108.32
144.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.76
3.83
3.3
2.91
Total Liabilities
-1,156.67
-931.7
408.96
1,001.24
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.07
0.09
0.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
288.86
497.44
950.15
1,153.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.56
0.64
0.74
0.88
Networking Capital
-1,446.34
-1,431.46
-542.71
-155.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.11
3.11
3.11
28.94
Debtor Days
16,863.18
Other Current Assets
125.65
140.12
937.04
1,374.89
Sundry Creditors
-19.61
-19.96
-20.55
-21.37
Creditor Days
12,452.18
Other Current Liabilities
-1,555.49
-1,554.73
-1,462.31
-1,537.5
Cash
0.19
1.6
0.7
1.4
Total Assets
-1,156.68
-931.71
408.97
1,001.24
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.