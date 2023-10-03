iifl-logo
AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

189.18

189.18

189.18

189.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,412.1

-1,171.22

108.16

664.9

Net Worth

-1,222.92

-982.04

297.34

854.08

Minority Interest

Debt

61.49

46.51

108.32

144.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4.76

3.83

3.3

2.91

Total Liabilities

-1,156.67

-931.7

408.96

1,001.24

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.07

0.09

0.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

288.86

497.44

950.15

1,153.83

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.56

0.64

0.74

0.88

Networking Capital

-1,446.34

-1,431.46

-542.71

-155.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.11

3.11

3.11

28.94

Debtor Days

16,863.18

Other Current Assets

125.65

140.12

937.04

1,374.89

Sundry Creditors

-19.61

-19.96

-20.55

-21.37

Creditor Days

12,452.18

Other Current Liabilities

-1,555.49

-1,554.73

-1,462.31

-1,537.5

Cash

0.19

1.6

0.7

1.4

Total Assets

-1,156.68

-931.71

408.97

1,001.24

