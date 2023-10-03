iifl-logo
AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd Shareholding Pattern

0.7
(0.00%)
Oct 3, 2023|03:33:09 PM

AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

10.72%

10.72%

10.72%

10.72%

20.59%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

18.13%

18.13%

27.25%

27.25%

17.38%

Non-Institutions

71.13%

71.13%

62.01%

62.01%

62.01%

Total Non-Promoter

89.27%

89.27%

89.27%

89.27%

79.4%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.72%

Non-Promoter- 18.13%

Institutions: 18.13%

Non-Institutions: 71.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

