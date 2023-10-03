Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.2
-41.13
-5.77
-57.94
Op profit growth
-54.08
-22.73
-7.76
-55.06
EBIT growth
-89.38
-48.38
-26.23
-55.22
Net profit growth
-446.96
-146.15
39.99
-49.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
35.83
51.35
39.12
39.97
EBIT margin
3.97
24.62
28.08
35.88
Net profit margin
-96.42
18.28
-23.31
-15.69
RoCE
1.14
3.85
4.83
6.89
RoNW
-19.13
3.61
-6.27
-3.68
RoA
-6.91
0.71
-1
-0.75
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.93
0.15
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.42
-0.61
-2.47
-1.63
Book value per share
1.99
4.47
5.39
6.93
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.23
1.6
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.19
-0.38
-0.99
-2.49
P/B
0.34
0.05
0.45
0.58
EV/EBIDTA
6.45
2.3
12.65
10.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
12.71
4.32
9.65
37.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
87.96
122.69
158.77
116.73
Inventory days
7.4
5.61
5.66
4.43
Creditor days
-388.4
-319.43
-134.45
-103.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.03
-0.23
-0.51
-0.76
Net debt / equity
3.03
1.13
6.07
4.05
Net debt / op. profit
6.59
2.52
12.64
9.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-6.83
-3.21
-3.89
-3.92
Employee costs
-6.53
-5.68
-3.53
-2.91
Other costs
-50.79
-39.74
-53.44
-53.19
No Record Found
