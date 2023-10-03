iifl-logo
AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd Key Ratios

0.7
(0.00%)
Oct 3, 2023

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.2

-41.13

-5.77

-57.94

Op profit growth

-54.08

-22.73

-7.76

-55.06

EBIT growth

-89.38

-48.38

-26.23

-55.22

Net profit growth

-446.96

-146.15

39.99

-49.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

35.83

51.35

39.12

39.97

EBIT margin

3.97

24.62

28.08

35.88

Net profit margin

-96.42

18.28

-23.31

-15.69

RoCE

1.14

3.85

4.83

6.89

RoNW

-19.13

3.61

-6.27

-3.68

RoA

-6.91

0.71

-1

-0.75

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.93

0.15

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.42

-0.61

-2.47

-1.63

Book value per share

1.99

4.47

5.39

6.93

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.23

1.6

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.19

-0.38

-0.99

-2.49

P/B

0.34

0.05

0.45

0.58

EV/EBIDTA

6.45

2.3

12.65

10.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

12.71

4.32

9.65

37.93

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

87.96

122.69

158.77

116.73

Inventory days

7.4

5.61

5.66

4.43

Creditor days

-388.4

-319.43

-134.45

-103.57

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.03

-0.23

-0.51

-0.76

Net debt / equity

3.03

1.13

6.07

4.05

Net debt / op. profit

6.59

2.52

12.64

9.98

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-6.83

-3.21

-3.89

-3.92

Employee costs

-6.53

-5.68

-3.53

-2.91

Other costs

-50.79

-39.74

-53.44

-53.19

