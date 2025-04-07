Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, 7th April, 2025 at 3.30 pm IST through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. We inform you that an Extraordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the Company was held on Monday, 7th April, 2025 at 3.30 pm through Vodeo Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the summary of proceedings of the EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/04/2025) This is to inform you that the Extraordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the Company held on Monday, 7th April, 2025 at 3.30 pm throuhg Video Conferencing-Other Audio Visual Means. Please find attahced Voting Results in respect of business conducted at the EGM Scrutinizers Report and Report of Chariman Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligtions and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Scrutinizers Report on the busienss transacted at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on Monday, 7th April, 2025 at 3.30 pm through Video Conferencing-Other Audio Visaul Means (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2025)