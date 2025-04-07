iifl-logo
iifl-logo

AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd EGM

0.7
(0.00%)
Oct 3, 2023|03:33:09 PM

AJR Infra & CORPORATE ACTIONS

08/07/2024calendar-icon
08/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Mar 20257 Apr 2025
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, 7th April, 2025 at 3.30 pm IST through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. We inform you that an Extraordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the Company was held on Monday, 7th April, 2025 at 3.30 pm through Vodeo Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the summary of proceedings of the EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/04/2025) This is to inform you that the Extraordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the Company held on Monday, 7th April, 2025 at 3.30 pm throuhg Video Conferencing-Other Audio Visual Means. Please find attahced Voting Results in respect of business conducted at the EGM Scrutinizers Report and Report of Chariman Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligtions and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Scrutinizers Report on the busienss transacted at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on Monday, 7th April, 2025 at 3.30 pm through Video Conferencing-Other Audio Visaul Means (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2025)

AJR Infra &: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.