AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd Summary

AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd. (Formerly Gammon Infrastructure Projects Limited (GIPL)) is an infrastructure project development company promoted by Gammon India Limited in the year 2001, to participate in the development of infrastructure projects on a public private partnership (PPP) basis. GIPL is among the first companies in India to be modeled as an infrastructure developer holding company with investments spread across various sectors. GIPLs Infrastructure development is classified as to Project Development, Project Advisory and Sector Specific Operations & Maintenance. GIPL leads Gammons forays into development of infrastructure projects across more sectors such as Roads & Expressways, Ports, Hydro Power, Urban infrastructure, Airports, Special Economic Zones, Water and Wastewater management, Railways, Power Transmission lines, and Agricultural Infrastructure. After the incorporation in the year 2001 the companys COD achieved for the New Matancherry Bridge, Concession Agreement signed for the Rajahmundry Dharmavaram Expressway & Dharmavaram Tuni Expressway and License obtained for 2 multipurpose berths at Visakhapatnam port. In the year of 2002, O&M Contract signed for the Rajahmundry Dharmavaram Expressway (Rajahmundry Expressway Limited to GIL). During the year 2004, the Put & Call Option agreement was signed with IPS Limited, the company received Rajahmundry Expressway Limiteds final completion certificate and in the same year the companys COD achieved for berth EQ8 at Visakhapatnam port and also COD achieved for the both Rajahmundry Dharmavaram Expressway & Dharmavaram Tuni Expressway. The Take or Pay agreement was signed with SAIL in the year 2005 and the concession agreement was signed for Mumbai Nasik Expressway and also signed for Rangit II Hydroelectric project in the same period. During the period 2006, the company implemented cum power purchase agreement for Punjab Biomass Project Limited, concession agreement was signed for Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Company Limited and for Gorakhpur Infrastructure Company. The company received Letter of Intent from government of Himachal Pradesh - Tidong, for Adityapur SEZ and for Mumbai Offshore Container Terminal in 2007. The company achieved Financial Closure for the both Gorakhpur Infrastructure Company Limited and Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Company Limited in the same year 2007, subsequently the License Agreement was signed for Indira Container Terminal Private Limited. As on 2008, Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd teamed up with Emaar-MGF Land Ltd and General Electric Infrastructure for the Amritsar project. The company joined hands with Reliance Industries Ltd and Europes largest engineering firm Siemens AG to bid for 32km-long, fully elevated second corridor of the Mumbai metro rail project. Gammon Infrastructure Projects Limited was entered into the capital market with its initial public offering (IPO) of 1,65,50,000 equity shares of par value Rs. 10 each issued at the premium of Rs.157 per share.During 2007, the Company commissioned Two multipurpose Berths at Visakhapatnam Port which costed about Rs. 325 Crore, commissioned Rajahmundry- Dharmavaram Annuity Road Project in Andhra Pradesh costing Rs 256 crore, Dharmavaram - Tuni Annuity Road Project in Andhra Pradesh costing Rs 248 crores and completed stable operations at The New Mattancherry Bridge Project, in Cochin, Kerala.Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Company Limited, Gorakhpur Infrastructure Company Limited, Tidong Hydro Power Limited, Gammon Logistics Limited and Haryana Biomass Power Limited became subsidiaries of the Company during the year 2008.Pravara Renewable Energy Limited, Jaguar Projects Developers Limited, Gammon Hospitality Limited, Blue Water Iron Ore Terminal Private Limited (erstwhile Bedi Seaport Limited), Rajahmundry Godavari Bridge Limited, Ras Cities and Townships Pvt. Limited, Gammon Metro Transport Limited (erstwhile Gammon L&T Infra MRTS Limited) and Youngthang Power Ventures Limited became subsidiaries ofCompany during the year 2009.Biomass-based power plant project of 12 MW at Bhagaura Village, Patiala District was commissioned in June, 2010. Vadape-Gonde project, under development by an SPV, Mumbai Nasik Expressway Ltd., commenced commercial operations in May, 2010. Andhra Expressway Ltd., Cochin Bridge Infrastructure Company Ltd., Gammon Logistics Ltd., Gammon Projects Developers Ltd., Gorakhpur Infrastructure Company Ltd., Jaguar Projects Developers Ltd., Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Company Ltd., Marine Projects Services Ltd, Mumbai Nasik Expressway Ltd., Pataliputra Highway Ltd. (erstwhile Gammon Metro Transport Ltd.), Pravara Renewable Energy Ltd. Rajahmundry Expressway Ltd., Rajahmundry Godavari Bridge Ltd., Ras Cities and Townships Pvt. Ltd., Sikkim Hydro Power Ventures Ltd., Tada Infra Development Company Ltd. (erstwhile Gammon Hospitality Ltd.), Tidong Hydro Power Ltd. and Youngthang Power Ventures Ltd. remain subsidiaries of the Company during 2010. Blue Water Iron Ore Terminal Private Ltd. ceased to be subsidiary of the Company during the year 2010. Vizag Seaport Pvt. Ltd. became a subsidiary of the Company. Patna Highway Projects Ltd., Gammon Seaport Infrastructure Ltd., Gammon Renewable Energy Infrastructure Ltd., Gammon Road Infrastructure Ltd. were incorporated during the year 2010 as 100% subsidiaries of the Company. During the Period 2011-12, the Company incorporated two SPVs, Patna Buxar Highways Ltd. and Vijayawada Gundugolanu Road Project Pvt. Ltd. for implementing two road projects as 100% subsidiaries. The Company also registered the Partnership Firm, Aparna Infraenergy India as a Limited Liability Company, in the name of Aparna Infraenergy India Pvt. Ltd. Further, during the Period 2012, the name of Chitoor Infrastructure Projects Pvt. Ltd. (formerly Satyavedu Infra Company Pvt. Ltd.) changed to Earthlink Infrastructure Projects Pvt. Ltd. and the name of Tada Infrastructure Projects Pvt. Ltd. (formerly Tada SEZ Pvt. Ltd.) changed to Segue Infrastructure Projects Pvt. Ltd. Haryana Biomass Power Ltd. became a Subsidiary of the Company consequent to the buy-out of the erstwhile partner. Vadape-Gonde Section of Mumbai Nasik Highway fully commissioned in September 2011. The bridge built at Kosipur across the River Kosi in Bihar was commissioned in February 2012. Bypass road to the town of Gorakhpur in UP inaugurated in March 2012.During 2013, Gammon Renewable Energy Infrastructure Ltd. changed its name to Gammon Renewable Energy Infrastructure Projects Ltd. Dohan Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd.(since struck off and dissolved as a defunct company), Ghaggar Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd., Indori Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd., Kasavati Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. (since struck off and dissolved as a defunct company), Markanda Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd., Sirsa Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd., Satluj Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd., Tangri Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. and Yamuna Minor Minerals Pvt. Ltd. became subsidiaries of the Company.During 2014, Company operationalised tolling operations in 4 lanes of Vijaywada-Gundugolanu Toll Road Project with effect from 1st September, 2014. The Company had signed a Share Purchase Agreement on 27 August, 2015 for divestment of nine project companies (6 road projects and 3 power projects) to a consortium comprising funds managed by Brookfield Asset Management and its affiliates and Core Infrastructure India Fund Pte Ltd (CIIF) (collectively the Consortium) under the name BIF India Holdings Pte Ltd. The total project cost was estimated to be approx. Rs 6,750 crore (Rs 2,935 crore of 6 operational projects and Rs 3,815 crore for remaining 3 projects). The divestment transaction was segregated in two tranches of which the first tranche comprising six project companies out of total nine project companies completed with BIF India Holdings PTE. Ltd. on 29.02.2016 and divestment proceed of Rs 436 crores was received by Company. Of the six companies which BIF acquired, five were operational. During the Period 2015-16, Andhra Expressway Limited, Rajahmundry Expressway Limited, Gorakhpur Infrastructure Company Limited, Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Company Limited, Mumbai Nasik Expressway Limited and Aparna Infraenergy India Pvt. Limited, have ceased to be Companys subsidiaries. Indira Container Terminal Private Limited a joint venture, became a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 6th April, 2017; and Satluj Renewable Energy Private Limited has ceased to be a step down subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 18th July, 2017.During the Financial Year 2018-19, Canara Bank, being Lead Bank of the Consortium of Lenders to Rajahmundry Godavari Bridge Limited (RGBL), an unlisted subsidiary of the Company, has invoked pledge of 10,40,19,039 equity shares of Rs 10/- each constituting51% of the paid up equity capital of RGBL held by the Company in RGBL, through Canara Bank Securities Limited (Security Trustee). Pursuant to said invocation of pledge by Canara Bank, the shareholding of the Company in RGBL was reduced from 75.28% to 24.28% and RGBL ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company. On 17th November, 2021, the Company completed sale of 2,87,73,117 equity shares of Rs.10/- each (33.00% of the total paid-up capital of VSPL) held by the Company in Vizag Seaport Private Limited (VSPL) to Shripriya Ports Private Limited (SPPL) at a consideration of Rs.26.40 Crores. Consequent to the aforesaid sale VSPL ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.Ras Cities And Townships Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary (RCTPL) of Gammon Projects Developers Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding dated 13th May, 2022 with the Promoters of Sony Mony Developers Private Limited (SMDPL) for acquiring 10,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each of SMDPL being 100% of total paid-up capital ofSMDPL, which was completed on 9th June, 2022.