Board Meeting 30 May 2025 24 May 2025

AJR Infra And Tolling Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Friday May 30 2025 to consier and approve intr alia the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025. Further please note that pursuant to Clause 4 of Schedule B of SEBI (Prohibition of Insier Trading) Regulations 2015 read with circular nos.NSE/CM/2019/11 and LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 both dated April 2 2019 issued by NSE and BSE respectively the Trading Window of the Company shall continue to remain closed until the expiry of 48 hurs after the declaration of the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025. Pursuat to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligtiaonns dnd Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with the related Auditors Reports thereon in prescribed forms aprpoved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30/05/2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2025) With reference to your email dated June 02, 2025 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith: (i) Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2025. (ii) Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications on the said Financial Results (The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 20.15 hours and concluded at 21.50 hours (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :02.06.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

AJR Infra And Tolling Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Wednesday February 12 2025 to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Further the Trading Window of the Company shall continue to remain closed until the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Pursuat to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, we are submitting hereiwth Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company along with Auditors Limited Review Report at its meeting held today Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR) Regulations, 2015, we inform yu that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 12, 2025 re-appointed Mr. Mineel Mali as the Whole time Director of the Company for a period of three years with effect from April 1, 2025, in the category of an Eecutive Director Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we inform you the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 12, 2025 has appointed Ms. Komal Goel as an additional director in the cateogry of an Indepedent Director with effect from February 12, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

AJR Infra And Tolling Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Thursday 14th September 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 We are submitting herewith Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 as approved by the Bord of Directors of the Company along with Auditors Limited Review Report at its meeting held today. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Purasuant to Regulationn 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2025, we are submitting hereiwth Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company along with Auditors Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 19th September, 2024 had approved the transfer of beneficial intrest in 2,64,07,160 equity shares of Rs.10/- each constituting 26% of Indira Container Terminal Private Limited held by Gammon India Limited to M/s. Bothra Shipping Services Private Limited for a consideration of Rs.15.00 Crores. Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Board meeting held on 19th September, 2024 approved the divestment of the Companys stake in its wholly owned subsidiary M/s.Sikkim Hydro Power Ventures Limited(SHPVL) by way of sale/transfer of 6,27,35,942 equity shares of Rs.10/- each constituting 100% of the paid up capital of SHPVL to M/s.Last Mile Enterprises Limited for aconsideration of Rs.35.00 Crores. Read less..

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024