DIRECTORS REPORT

To,

The Shareholders of

AJR INFRA AND TOLLING LIMITED

(formerly Gammon Infrastructure Projects Limited)

Your Directors have pleasure in submitting their 23rd Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 ("Financial Year").

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The financial highlights of the Company on stand-alone and consolidated basis for the Financial Year are as under:

(Rupees Lakhs) Particulars Standalone Consolidated Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 Income 2022.42 1341.15 7,668.49 13,288.98 Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (23,075.52) (1,27,099.81) 3710.19 3,182.48 Financial Costs 906.23 774.44 27,879.96 28,092.45 Depreciation and Amortization 2.83 2.68 3,836.30 5,057.08 Tax Expenses 102.01 62.75 122.41 373.87 Minority Interest & Share of Profit of Associates NA NA (4,266.79) 3956.04 Net Profit after Tax/(Loss) (24,086.59) (1,27,939.68) (23,057.76) (1,60,500.50)

DIVIDEND & RESERVES

The Board expressed its inability to recommend any dividend for the Financial Year in view of the liquidity constraints. Hence, no amount has been transferred to any reserve.

COMPANYS BUSINESS

Joint Venture:

Your Company, in consortium with Gammon Engineers And Contractors Private Limited ("GECPL"), is constructing a road project in the State of Odisha on Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") mode from National Highways Authority of India ("NHAI") under the EPC agreement dated 3rd January, 2019. Subsequent, to signing of Supplementary Agreement dated 29th January, 2020, the Appointed Date was declared as 11th February, 2020.

The Company has fully mobilized and commenced the construction works at project site. The Company has achieved 67.08% of financial progress as on 31st March 2024.

In addition to the above, the Company has 3 (three) projects in the Road Sector, 2 (two) in the Port Sector, 4 (four) in the Power Sector and 1 (one) project in real estate sector, which are at various stages of construction, under development and/or operation & maintenance through project specific Special Purpose Vehicles ("SPVs").

Out of the 4 (four) road projects and 4 (four) power projects, 2 (two) operational projects in road sector viz., Patna Highway Projects Limited (PHPL) & Rajahmundry Godavari Bridge Limited (RGBL) and 1 (one) project in the power sector viz., Pravara Renewable Energy Limited (PREL) were admitted to Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") under the provisions of the Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC") by the National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT").

Out of the afore-mentioned projects under CIRP:

Patna Highway Projects Limited

- The Company had filed two applications 920/2022 and 922/2022 on 13.07.2022 before Honble NCLAT against the impugned Order dated 10th May 2022 of Honble NCLT Delhi of approving the resolution plan of Silver Point Luxembourg and rejecting the Companys Application under Section 12A of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act (IBC) 2016. The Honble NCLAT dismissed both the applications of the Company relying on Commercial Wisdom of the Committee of Creditors and the jurisdiction limits of the Tribunal under IBC 2016. The details submitted by the Company with respect to the fraud and misappropriation of funds from the Escrow Account by the Lenders. Being aggrieved by the impugned Orders dated 25th May 2023 and 20th October 2023 the Company has filed a petition before the Honble Supreme Court of India on 03rd July 2023 and 4th December 2023 respectively.

On 3rd September, 2022, the Company had filed a complaint before Honble Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Dwarka South West, New Delhi under Section 200 of Code of Criminal Procedure against NHAI and the same was dismissed on 26th September, 2023 stating that the matter, being a civil matter, cannot be tried in a criminal court.

On 24th September, 2022, the Company had filed a FIR at Entally Police Station, Kolkata against Mr. Sutanu Sinha, that the Resolution Professional had forged signatures against which the Resolution Professional filed an application before the Honble Calcutta High Court to quash the FIR.

Pravara Renewable Energy Limited

- in the matter related to PREL, the Honble NCLT, Mumbai bench had vide its order dated 6th January, 2023, admitted PREL for Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process and appointed Mr. Sandeep Jawaharlal Singhal as an Interim Resolution Professional. PREL subsequently filed an appeal with Honble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the aforesaid impugned order. The Honble NCLAT was pleased to grant an interim stay vide its order dated 3rd February, 2023 which has been further extended upto 14th October, 2024.

Sikkim Hydro Power Ventures Limited

The Board of Directors of the Company at its Board meeting held on 19th June, 2024 has approved the proposal to obtain the approval of the shareholders of the Company under Regulation 24(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for sale/transfer/disposal/dilution of 100% of the total paid up capital of Sikkim Hydro Power Ventures Limited (SHPVL), a wholly-owned material subsidiary of the Company

The said sale/transfer/disposal shall be made at a price not less than the fair market value, shall not be made to any related party and shall be subject to the approval of the shareholders and all other necessary statutory approvals

Ras Cities And Townships Private Limited:

The Board of Directors of the Company at its Board meeting held on 19th June, 2024 has approved the proposal to obtain the approval of the shareholders of the Company under Regulation 24(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for sale/transfer/disposal/dilution of 100% of the total paid up capital of Ras Cities And Townships Private Limited (RCTPL), a wholly-owned material subsidiary of the Company

The said sale/transfer/disposal shall be made at a price not less than the fair market value, shall not be made to any related party and shall be subject to the approval of the shareholders and all other necessary statutory approvals

Sony Mony Developers Private Limited

The subsidiary of the Company is in the business of acquiring property, real estate by way of purchase, lease or otherwise and to develop property, real estate and to turn to account such property, real estate by way of sale, lease, renting out or otherwise.

THE FUTURE

In the infrastructure sector, as with many industry peers, your Company has encountered resource challenges in recent years. There exists a significant disparity between the Companys internal accruals and the capital investment demands for both ongoing and upcoming projects as well as revenue expenditures.

The unfavourable market conditions and the profound impacts of the global headwinds have reverberated through economies and businesses, India included.

However, in response to these challenges, the Company is actively pursuing the realization of its receivables from entities like National Highways Authority of India and other public sector authorities. Additionally, with the resolution of specific contractual obligations related to delayed projects, we anticipate the release of previously encumbered resources, which will steer the Company back into the mainstream.

Your Company is diligently implementing measures to optimize use of available resources, to ensure that the Company overcomes its challenges.

While we acknowledge the hurdles we have faced, we maintain a forward-looking stance. In the forthcoming year, we are optimistic about rejuvenating the Companys financial health, bridging resource gaps, and leveraging new opportunities with the opening of infrastructure sector in the country.

Our unwavering commitment to adapt, innovate, and seize emerging prospects will serve as the cornerstone of our future endeavours. The resilience and collective dedication of our team, combined with our strategic vision, are poised to guide us towards a prosperous and sustainable future.

As the infrastructure landscape evolves, your Company with its vast experience will continue to be a trailblazer, contributing to the nations connectivity, convenience, and sustainable development. Our pursuit of excellence under all situations remains the driving force propelling us toward new horizons of success.

SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

There has been no change in the share capital of the Company during the Financial Year. The paid up share capital of the Company stood at Rs.188.36 Crores as at 31st March, 2024 comprising of 941,830,724 equity shares of Rs.2/- each fully paid up.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Companys internal control systems with reference to Financial Statements commensurate with the nature and size of its business operations. Your Company has maintained a proper and adequate system of internal controls. This ensures that all Assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that the transactions are authorised, recorded and reported diligently. The Management continuously reviews the internal control systems and procedures for the efficient conduct of the Companys business.

INTERNAL AUDIT

M/s. Bagaria & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai are the internal auditors of the Company.

The Internal Auditors monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliances with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies and reports the same on quarterly basis to the Audit Committee.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors, based on the representations received from the operating management, and after due enquiry, confirm that:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the losses of the Company for the period;

c. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e. they have laid down adequate internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls operated effectively during the Financial Year and

f. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Board of Directors

Mr. Mahendra Kumar Agrawala was appointed as an additional director w. e. f. 30th October 2023 in the category of an independent director, consequent to the expiry of his tenure of 5 years as an Independent Director effective from 30th October 2023.

Ms. Homai Daruwalla completed her second and final term as an Independent Director on 29th June, 2024 and consequently she ceased to be a Director of the Company. The Board of Directors and the Management of the Company expressed their deep appreciation and gratitude to Ms. Homai Daruwalla for her valuable guidance and invaluable contribution during her Directorship

Mr. Srinivasu Chaganti has been appointed as an Additional Director with effect from 6th July, 2024, in the category of Non-Executive Non Independent Director.

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Subhrarabinda Birabar is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and has offered himself for re-appointment.

Independent Directors of the Company have furnished necessary declarations to the Company under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, confirming that they meet with the criteria of Independence as prescribed for Independent Directors under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(b) of the Securities And Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (hereinafter "SEBI Listing Regulations").

Key Managerial Personnel

In terms of the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Mr. Mineel Mali, Whole-Time Director; Mr. Vinay Sharma, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Kaushal Shah, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

REMUNERATION POLICY AND BOARD EVALUATION

In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, adopted a Policy on remuneration of Directors and Senior Management. The Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

Performance evaluation of the Board was carried out during the Financial Year. The details about the same are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMMES FOR THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The details about the familiarization programmes for the Independent Directors is given in the Corporate Governance Report.

BOARD MEETINGS

The Board met eight times during the Financial Year and the details of the meetings attended by Directors is given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the two consecutive meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations.

DEPOSITS

During the Financial Year, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 76 of the Act, read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS AND SECURITIES

The details of loans, guarantee or investment under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given under Notes to Accounts of financial statements.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All related party transactions entered by the Company during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. Details of material related party transactions are given in the prescribed Form AOC - 2 which is appended to this report as Annexure 1.

The policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website and can be accessed at the Web link https://ajrinfra.in/sec_info_pdf/ PolicyonRelatedPartyTransactions2021.pdf

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

In view of the nature of business activities currently being carried out by the Company, your Directors have nothing to report with respect to Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption as required under Section 134(3)(m) read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Foreign exchange outgo (actual outflows): Nil

Foreign exchange earned (actual inflows): Nil

SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The list of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies of the Company are given in Form MGT-7 (Annual Return), which is uploaded on the Companys website and can be accessed at the weblink https:// www.ajrinfra.in/AnnualReturns.html.

Vizag Seaport Private Limited (VSPL) is the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed by the Company to operate Two Multi-Purpose Berths EQ-8 & EQ-9 Berths in the Northern Arm of the Inner Harbour at Visakhapatnam Port on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis for a period of 30 years under a Concession Agreement dated 28th November 2001 signed with VSPL with Visakhapatnam Port Trust with a Terminal capacity of 9 MTPA.

The terminal offers its customers the berthing & handling facilities up to Baby Cape Size Vessels arriving with a Draft of -14.5 m. While the commercial operations commenced in July 2004, the Terminal has been handling about 7 MTPA at present and for the Financial Year 202324 handled 7.30 MNMT.

VSPL controls the road movement of the cargo with digital challan for effective turn-around time of fleet on the field. The Electrification of VSPL railway sidings are providing cost effective operation of locos that is being passed onto major clients. The project has been capitalized at Rs.34,869.77 Lakhs.

Indira Container Terminal Private Limited (ICTPL), a subsidiary of the Company is a Special Purpose Vehicle promoted by the Company, Gammon India Limited and Noatum Ports Sociedad Limitada Unipersonal SLU, formerly known as Dragados SPL, Spain for construction and development of an Offshore Container Terminal on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis in the Mumbai Harbor and to carry out container operations from the existing Ballard Pier Station Container Terminal (BPS) of Mumbai Port Trust. During the Financial Year 2023-24, ICTPL has handled 85 RORO vessels, 76 Steel vessels and Passenger vessel with 84.721 vehicle units and 1,068,134 Tons of Steel earning revenue of Rs.48.27 Crores, though ICTPL could only get O & M expenses as per the agreement with the Lenders and the MbPT.

Sidhi Singrauli Road Project Limited (SSRPL), a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company for designing, construction, finance and maintenance of a 102.6 kms long, four-lane dual carriageway on NH-75E, which includes the construction of new bypasses of Kauchwahi, Behri, Karthua, Bargawa and Gorbi and re-alignment of certain stretches and is located in the State of Madhya Pradesh. SSRPL was facing various issues like land acquisition, Forest and Environmental Clearances, approval to GADs etc. since start of the project. The construction activity was halted due to lack of finance since October, 2018. The Company had attempted to obtain finance to complete the SSRPL Project despite of minimal support from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) in resolving various issues aroused due to non-fulfilment of MPRDCs Conditions Precedent.

Ultimately, the MPRDC had terminated the SSRPL Project on 13th August, 2020. SSRPL received a letter from Punjab National Bank, Lead Bank (PNB) of the consortium of banks for the one-time settlement (OTS) of the debts of SSRPL at Rs.275 Crores. SSRPL is pursuing arbitration proceedings against MPRDC and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in order to determine the party liable for settlement of the afore-mentioned OTS with the PNB.

Patna Highway Projects Limited, an erstwhile wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company has been admitted for Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi Principal Bench under section 9 of Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC).

The Honble NCLT had vide its order dated 10th May, 2022 dismissed the Companys application filed under Section 60(5) of Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The Company had filed an appeal before the Honble NCLAT against the Honble NCLT, Delhis Order dated 10th May, 2022. One of the appeals being Appeal no.920 was filed challenging the approval of the Resolution Plan of Silverpoint Luxembourg. The second appeal being Appeal no.922 was filed challenging the rejection for the Resolution Plan of the Company.

Appeal no.920 was dismissed on 25th May, 2023 against which the Company has filed an appeal before the Honble Supreme Court of India. Appeal no.922 was dismissed on 20th October 2023 against which the Company is about to file an appeal before the Honble Supreme Court of India.

On 3rd September, 2022, the Company had filed a complaint before Honble Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Dwarka South West, New Delhi under Section 200 of Code of Criminal Procedure against NHAI and the same was dismissed on 26th September, 2023 stating that the matter, being a civil matter, cannot be tried in a criminal court. The Company had also filed a writ against the NHAI and various authorities before Honble High Court of Patna.

On 24th September, 2022, the Company had filed a FIR at Entally Police Station, Kolkata against Mr.Sutanu Sinha, that the Resolution Professional had forged signatures against which the Resolution Professional filed an application before the Honble Calcutta High Court to quash the FIR.

Sikkim Hydro Power Ventures Limited (SHPVL) is the Special Purpose Vehicle incorporated for developing Rangit II Hydroelectric Power Project in Sikkim on BOOT basis (SHPVL Project). SHPVL Project involves the development of a 66 MW run-of-the-river Hydroelectric Power Project in Rimbi River, a tributary of River Rangit.

The Honble NCLT had vide order dated 3rd June, 2022 terminated the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process and allowed ex-management to take up the management of SHPVL. Consequently, the Board of Directors of SHPVL has taken up the management of SHPVL. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 1st September, 2022 approved the Share Purchase Agreement to be executed between the Company, SHPVL and Statkraft IH Holding AS having office in Oslo, Norway for sale and transfer of the 100% equity shareholding held by the Company in SHPVL to Statkraft for a total consideration of Rs.90 Crores (including repayment of the liabilities of SHPVL).

Ras Cities And Townships Private Limited, a wholly- owned subsidiary (RCTPL) of Gammon Projects Developers Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding dated 13th May, 2022 with the promoters of Sony Mony Developers Private Limited (SMDPL) for acquiring 10,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each of SMDPL being 100% of total paid-up capital of SMDPL. The said transfer of 10,000 equity shares of SMDPL to RCTPL was completed on 9th June, 2022.

BOARD COMMITTEES

At present, the Board has the following committees to assist in its work:

(i) Audit Committee to, inter-alia, oversee and review the financial reporting system and disclosures made in its financial results;

(ii) Stakeholders Relationship Committee to, inter-alia, redress investor complaints;

(iii) Nomination & Remuneration Committee to, inter- alia, approve appointments and remuneration of executive directors and lay down nomination and remuneration policies of the Company;

(iv) Compensation Committee to administer employee stock option schemes;

(v) Business Review Committee to review business, projects and opportunities that arise from time to time;

(vi) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee to formulate and implement a corporate social responsibility policy for the Company and

(vii) Risk Management Committee to monitor and review the risk management plan of the Company.

The constitution of various committees, its powers, duties and meetings during the Financial Year have been elaborated in detail in the Corporate Governance Report.

TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Your Company does not have any amount/shares due to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER

In terms of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established by the Board along with whistle blower policy. The whistle blower policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company and the same can be accessed at the web link https://ajrinfra.in/sec_info_pdf/Whistle_Blower_Policy. pdf

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Since there is no average net profit for the Company for the previous three financial years, no specific funds are required to be set aside and spent towards the Corporate Social Responsibility of the Company during the Financial Year. The Company is yet to formulate the CSR Policy.

ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, Annual Return in Form MGT-7 is uploaded on the Companys website and can be accessed at the weblink https:// www.ajrinfra.in/AnnualReturns.html.

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In terms of Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, a Report on Corporate Governance along with Compliance Certificate issued by Mr. Veeraraghavan. N, Practicing Company Secretary (Certificate of Practice Number 4334) is attached and forms integral part of this Report (herein referred to "Corporate Governance Report").

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Attention of the members is invited to a separate section titled Management Discussion and Analysis Report which is covered in this Annual Report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company complies with all applicable Secretarial Standards.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the Financial Year, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the Audit Committee, under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards report.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Natvarlal Vepari & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 106971W W), the Statutory Auditors of the Company, holds office until the conclusion of the 26th Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT

The Statutory Auditors have qualified their opinion in their Independent Auditors Report as follows:

Basis for Qualified Opinion

(a) Attention is invited to Note 27 (a) of the Revised Financial Statement, relating to the Project in the SPV; Indira Container Terminal Pvt Ltd. There exists material uncertainty relating to the future of the Project where the exposure of the Company in the SPV/project is Rs.13,243.29 lacs (funded and nonfunded). The draft settlement agreement between the SPV, Ministry of Shipping (MoS), Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has been rejected by MbPT. The Company and the SPV are in discussion with MbPT and MoS to reconsider the Project. The credit facility is marked as NPA by the Lenders.

During the quarter the Lenders have initiated proceedings under Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, 2016 before the NCLT and the NCLT admitted the said petition and authorized the appointment of Interim Resolution Professional ("IRP") vide its orders dated May 09,2024. The Company moved NCLAT and obtained interim stay on the operation of the order of the NCLT vide order dated May 16,2024. The stay is granted is till July 25 , 2024,, and we are unable to opine which way the matter would proceed after the completion of the period of stay. The exposure of the Company towards the said project is Rs.13,243.29 lacs which is threatened by the possible loss of control if the Companys petition is not upheld on merits. Without prejudice to the above.

The SPV and MbPT have initiated arbitration proceedings which were in progress which may abate if the lenders petition is upheld, and the IRP is reinstated. The MBPT has requested conciliation proceedings which are also under active discussions. One of the grounds on which the stay is granted is the proposal of OTS which has been submitted by the Company whose terms and conditions has to be fulfilled before the next date for the lenders to withdraw their petition. There are uncertainties to the adherence to terms and conditions which inter alia requires an infusion of a substantial sum of money by an Investor identified by the Company. In view of the above reasons we reiterate that we are unable to opine whether the Company would retain control, honour the terms of the OTS and its petition will be upheld by the Courts.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Revised Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Revised Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the Revised Standalone Financial Statements.

Material Uncertainty relating to Going Concern.

We invite attention to Note 28 of the Revised Financial Statement relating to material uncertainty relating to going concern. The Companys current liabilities exceeded current assets significantly and are at Rs.1,49,228.65 lacs. There is a continuing mismatch including defaults in payment of its financial obligations to its subsidiary Company. The liquidity crunch is affecting the Companys operation with increasing severity. We also invite attention to note 27 of the Statement wherein status of various SPV projects which are stressed due to delay in completion, cost overrun, liquidity crunch and have legal issues, arbitration proceedings or negotiations including the pending NCLT petition filed by the creditors of PHPL, admission of ICTPL before NCLT. The future of these projects as also the successful progress and completion depends on favourable decisions on outstanding litigations being received by the Management. The resolutions planned by the Management are pending since a long time and are not concluding in favour of the Company. These conditions indicate the existence of Material Uncertainty which may impact the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our report is not qualified on this matter.

Emphasis of Matter

Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to the following matters;

(a) We invite attention to Note No 1 (C) to Revised Standalone Financial Statements. These Revised Standalone Financial Statements arise out of the revision to the standalone financial statements as at March 31, 2024 adopted by the Board of Directors on May 30, 2024 and those financial statements have been revised to give effect to the erroneous classification of an amount of Rs.4,150 lacs under Non-Current Borrowings as against its classification under Current Borrowings as Current maturities of Non-Current Borrowings. This error occurred due to the erroneous formula in the excel file of the financial statements which has been since corrected to classify the amount of Rs.4,150 lacs under Current Borrowings as Current Maturities of Non-Current Borrowing. There has been no other change either to the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Cash flow or any other elements of the Balance Sheet.

Since the said earlier financial statements adopted by the Board of Directors on May 30, 2024 were yet to be sent to the shareholders and consequently not adopted by the shareholders of the Company, the Board of Directors have now modified the financial statements to give effect to the erroneous classification of an amount of Rs.4,150 lacs as aforesaid and have now approved these revised financial statements at their meeting held on August 14, 2024 and we have been called upon to issue our Audit Report on such revised financial statements and also a report on the effectiveness of internal control with reference to revised financial statements.

We had issued our modified opinion vide our Independent Auditors Report dated May 30, 2024 on the aforesaid standalone financial statements dated May 30, 2024. This Revised Independent Auditors Report supersedes our Independent Auditors Report dated May 30, 2024 issued on standalone financial results dated May 30, 2024.

In accordance with the provisions of Standard on Auditing 560 (Revised) Subsequent Events issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, our audit procedures, in so far as they relate to the revision to the Revised Standalone Financial Statements, have been carried out solely on this matter and no additional procedures have been carried out for any other events occurring after May 30, 2024 (being the date of our earlier audit report on the earlier standalone financial statements).

(b) Attention is invited to Note 30(a) of the Revised Financial Statement in respect of Patna Highway Projects Limited (PHPL) where the CIRP proceedings had been initiated. NCLT has approved the resolution plan vide order dated May 10,2022 submitted by Resolution Professional and as per the NCLT Order no surplus is available to the Company.

The Company lost the appeal before NCLAT and has filed an appeal in Supreme court against the NCLAT order and expects a favourable outcome on the matter.

Pending the outcome, in view of the long pendency of the matter under litigation, the Company out of abundant caution and on the principle of prudence has impaired the entire exposure in its books for accounting purposes while retaining its right to litigate. The Lawyers have advised the management that it has a good case for a favourable outcome of the litigation. Based on their advise the Company is also contesting the invocation of the Guarantee and accordingly has not accounted the invocation.

(c) Attention is invited to Note 27(f) of the Revised Financial Statements, relating to a power project where the operation of the project is under constraints as detailed in the note. The SPV has also invoked arbitration against the Karkhana and the Karkhana has approached Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT). Based on the submission of Karkhana that the Plant was possessed and run by Karkhana, the tribunal ordered to maintain status quo.

The Company is yet to file its response at DRT. Also, the SPVs credit facilities are marked as Non-Performing Assets. The statutory auditor of the SPV have disclaimed their opinion in their audit report for the year ended March 31,2024 for illegal occupancy of the factory by Karkhana and that the access to facility and records and transactions for the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024 are not available with the Company. The Company on a prudent basis has provided for the entire funded exposure amounting to 10,745.53 lacs as at March 31, 2024. The Company has provided a letter of Comfort to the lenders towards their credit facilities.

In view of the above-mentioned facts the management contends:

i. The litigation is outstanding since more than

2 years now and there is no progress in the matter before the courts.

ii. The receiver appointed by the DRT does not report the transactions to the Company and takes decisions of the Company Management.

iii. Since there is no progress in the matter in accordance with IND AS 110 para 7 the Company has effectively lost control over the operations and is unable to direct the variable returns from its exposure in its favour.

iv. It has no record of transaction entered into on its accounts nor it has access to its cash flows.

Therefore, pending the settlement of the litigation, the Company contends it has no control as it does not satisfy paragraph 7 of INDAS 110

The Statutory Auditors of the SPV on account of noninclusion of aforesaid transactions conducted by the receiver has given a disclaimer of opinion.

(d) We invite attention to Note 27 (c) of the Revised Financial Statement, regarding unilateral termination and closure of Concession in a bridge project, which is subject to pending litigations/arbitrations at various forums, which may impact the carrying values of investments and loans and advances given to the subsidiary. The Companys funded exposure towards the said project is Rs.2,354.26 lacs against the claim by the SPV of 1,787.13 lacs. Pending conclusion on these legal matters, the company has made provision for an amount of Rs.583.36 lacs being the excess of the exposure over the claim amount submitted without considering the interest which may be awarded by the courts.

(e) We invite attention to Note 27 (d) of the Revised Financial Statement, in relation to the intention to exit one of the hydro power projects at Himachal Pradesh and seeking a claim of an amount against the amount spent on the Project. The Companys subsidiary has cited reasons for non-continuance on account of reasons beyond its control. Pursuant to the completion of Arbitration vide order dated 23rd January 2023, the SPVs share of the arbitration proceeds is adequate to cover the exposure and therefore no adjustments are required towards the exposure of Rs.7,120.20 lacs.

Clarification for the afore-mentioned qualified opinions by the Statutory Auditors in their Report are provided in detail in Operational Overview of Management & Discussion Analysis forming part of the Annual Report of the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 24A of SEBI Listing Regulations,

Mr. Veeraraghavan. N, Practicing Company Secretary (Certificate of Practice Number: 4334) was appointed to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company.

In terms of Regulation 24A of SEBI Listing Regulations and provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Secretarial Audit Report in Form no. MR-3 has been annexed to this Board Report as Annexure 2.

Observations made by the Secretarial Auditor in their Report are self-explanatory.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are annexed to this Report as Annexure 3.

During the Financial Year, none of the employees are in receipt of remuneration which is in excess of the limits as specified in Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time.

INFORMATION UNDER THE SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Consequent to change in personnel of the Company and its subsidiaries, the Board had re-constituted Internal Complaints Committee (Committee) w.e.f. 1st September, 2022. The Committee now comprises of Ms. Charushila Choche as Chairperson, Mr. Ravindra Desai, Mr. S. Lakshmayyah and Ms. Akansha Rathi, Company Secretary in Practice and Insolvency Professional as the members of the Committee.

During the Financial Year, no complaint was filed before the Internal Complaints Committee.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There were no material changes and commitments after the closure of the year till the date of this report, which affect the financial position of the Company.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS/COURTS/TRIBUNALS

No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impacts the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Board wishes to place on record their appreciation for the support received by the Company from its shareholders and employees. The Directors also wish to acknowledge the co-operation and assistance received by the Company from its business partners, bankers, financial institutions and various Governments, Semi Government and Local Authorities.